140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 22, 1882: We have it from good authority that within a very few days parties will be here with the view of locating a foundry with machine shop in Salida.
An enterprise of this kind would give employment to a large number of men and would cause the expenditure of large sums of money.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 21, 1922: The dance given last night for the benefit of the Tenderfoot Road fund was a big success.
There were fifty couples present and many onlookers.
During the evening the Lions gave a roar and Hawaiian entertainers furnished a few numbers.
The music for the dancing was donated.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 19, 1947: Under sponsorship of the Spartanettes, the Sadie Hawkins dance held Friday evening in the high school gym was an outstanding success.
Gay costumes along the Sadie Hawkins line were donned by all the students attending the dance. As the couples arrived, they were tagged at the door with a small rope which was tied about the arm.
Joanna Martin and Walter Paquette won the prize for being the best dressed couple and George Makris as the “cutest” dressed “lone” man with Verla Jean Williams winning the priize as the “cutest” dressed “lone” girl.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 18, 1972: Salida Hot Springs pool manager Richard Morgan and his wife were injured early Friday morning when their automobile went out of control on a snowy, slushy highway eight miles south of Golden on U.S. Highway 285 and struck a tree.
Mrs. Morgan, most seriously hurt of the two, remains hospitalized today at Salida Hospital. She is suffering from facial cuts inflicted when her head struck the windshield, shock and bruises.
She was first treated at Golden Hospital then transferred to Salida by Salida Ambulance when accommodations at the suburban Denver institution proved to be too crowded.
Morgan’s injuries included a whiplash, shock and cut thumb. He was treated but not hospitalized.
Morgan, who was taking his wife to Denver to catch a California-bound plane, said he lost control of the auto and it spun around for about 50 to 100 feet before striking the tree.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 21, 1997: Residents of Chaffee and western Fremont counties jammed the Salida Senior Citizens Center Friday to hear artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude describe their proposed installation, titled Over the River.
Approximately 200 people filled the room past capacity, to hear the New York City based artists describe past projects – such as wrapping the Reichstag in Berlin, Germany – and show Christo’s paintings (collages) and sketches of the proposed river project.
“It takes years to put our projects together,” Christo noted. “But we have a very small window of time to install them. The installation is very fast, very joyful.”
He said Over the River, if it comes to pass, would remain up for two weeks only. After that, it would be disassembled and most signs of its brief stay would be eradicated. “Once it’s there, the creative process is over.”
