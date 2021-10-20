140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1881: Vinny Wright, recently from Iowa, is stopping at Mr. Thomas Cameron’s a few miles above Salida.
Miss Wright is here for the purpose of introducing certain musical instruments for which she is agent, a certain manufacture of organ principally.
Parties who have any notion of buying an organ would do well to call at Mr. Cameron’s and examine one of the instruments in use there.
Miss Wright guarantees for instruments the best to be found in the state for the price, and will be grateful for the patronage of the citizens of Salida and surrounding country.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 25, 1921: Salida woke this morning to a greeting from winter.
The Spanish Peaks, Mount Methodist and mountains north of town wore a mantle of new snow which fell during the night.
The snow is not heavy and did not reach down to the lower altitudes but the storm was widespread.
It was the first snow of the season and the first nip of cooler weather came with it.
Salida has been enjoying ideal Indian summer weather and the indications are that the weather will continue to be glorious after the sun has been at work for a few hours.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 14, 1946: At the regular meeting of the Chaffee County Educational Association held last Saturday in the High School auditorium, Peter Szymanski, social science teacher in Salida High School, was elected to head the association for the coming year.
Other officers elected were Fred Rouse, vice president, and Dean Rouse, secretary-treasurer.
Mister Szymanski, in accepting the presidency, urged teachers to think of themselves as teachers rather than Educators.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 18, 1971: The historic Sedalia mine, dormant since 1918, is to be reopened northwest of Salida in about 10 days.
A copper property, the mine was reported to have more than three and a half million dollars worth of ore during the time it was in operation.
Kelver mines, a Vancouver, B.C., firm will operate the mine.
The company is reported to have already carried out $10,000 worth of preliminary geologic and engineering work.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 22, 1996: For some people, making a dream a reality can be a lifelong struggle. Most people give up on their idea before it ever comes to fruition.
Not in the case of Ben Oswald.
Oswald has dreamed of giving soccer players a place they could call home since 1991.
That home is now on the verge of becoming a reality.
In 1991, Oswald presented his idea, which included two soccer fields, to the city and the school district.
It included using a portion of 19.5 acres of school district property off Holman Avenue on the west side of town.
Oswald told the school district and the City of Salida there was no place in town that soccer players could call home and they agreed the fields were a good idea.
In 1995, when high school soccer became a reality, it started a conflict because there was no place for them to play.
The city agreed to let them play at Marvin Park.
Oswald decided it was time to move forward with the project. At present, one field is nearly complete, but Oswald said they are looking for more clean fill dirt..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.