140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 26, 1883: A Nebraska sheriff arrived in Salida Thursday morning in search of a man who had mortgaged some personal property in that State and then sold the property and skipped.
Deputy Sheriff Baxter Stingley took hold of the matter and succeeded in finding the man and taking him into custody.
He was working for Orman & Crook on the railroad grade above Maysville.
The Nebraska sheriff left for home with his prisoner by the 9:10 train last night.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 25, 1923: Frank R. Kelly has bought the Empress theater building of the Opera House company a stock company, composed principally of the Roller estate.
The second floor of the building is under lease by the Masons for 99 years.
Mr. Kelly will soon improve the building.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 15, 1948: Miles Hutchinson was the victim of a freak accident Sunday afternoon at his ranch.
He poured part of the contents of a bottle of dehorning fluid into another bottle of dehorning fluid of another brand.
When he shook the bottle it exploded, cutting his face with glass and throwing the fluid into his eyes.
He was taken to the office of Dr. L.E. Thompson where it was found that none of the class had entered his eyes and that the fluid had caused only temporary injury to the eyes.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 23, 1973: Members of the board for the Salida Public Library asked Chaffee County commissioners for their support in forming a regional library district.
The library is currently operating on an insufficient budget, and formation of a district would entitle the library to a 1½ mill levy, members say.
Spokesman John Ophus said the district would have the same boundaries as the school district, R-32-J, with the exception of that part extending into Fremont County.
The library presently serves the city of Salida, and receives about $9,000 a year from city council. A district levy it is estimated would bring in around $20,500, and replace the money obtained presently from the city.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 27, 1998: Those high school students who partake in smoking are warned not to bring their smokes anywhere near school grounds next year, school and police officials noted this week.
The school district and police department have joined forces to ensure that current laws restricting underage tobacco use are thoroughly enforced, at least in the vicinity of school.
Officials aren’t, however under the illusion that they can snuff-out underage smoking by simply issuing more tickets.
Instead they hope to fix an on-going problem, one that deals with safety issues and is very visible to the general public who regularly use Ninth Street.
Now, a non-smoking policy both on school grounds and in the city of Salida, will be strictly enforced by school officials, beginning next year.
Students will not be permitted to step off school grounds to smoke cigarettes between classes, because that represents leaving school without permission, said SHS Principal Jim Ragan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.