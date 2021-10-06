140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 8, 1881: The capital of the state of Colorado should be located where it can be reached in the shortest time by the people in different parts of the state.
There is no point near one side that can be reached so readily as a central point, and it is to the fact that Salida is a central point that we now call your attention.
The Arkansas has its source near the center of the state and it is on this stream that’s the light is located, and that within 25 miles of the geographical center of the state.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 7, 1921: Adolph Merizan has opened a waffle house on F street near the bridge.
He has equipped the place entirely with new furniture and cooking utensils and the state health inspector visiting here last week, took note of several new ideas adopted by Mr. Merizan to make cafe kitchens more sanitary.
He will recommend that they be adopted throughout the state.
Mr. Merizan is one of the best known chefs in Colorado.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 7, 1946: M.A. Hubbard is arranging to open a wholesale grocery in the Frank Martin building, 113 E. Second St. in two or three weeks, when he can obtain stocks.
Mr. Hubbard is a native of Howard and was graduated from Salida high school with the class of 1924.
He has been in the business in Los Angeles for the last 19 years, but decided he wish to return to Colorado to make his home.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 5, 1971: Phil Noll, elected commodore Monday of the annual boating races here, hopes to “increase the celebration” of the event and to involve more of the community.
Noll succeeds George Theotokos as commodore of FibArk, first in boating on the Arkansas River, the group of directors which organizes the international down river and slalom boating competition held in Salida third week in June.
He said Monday in an interview after his election by the FibArk directors that he will propose selling of street space to local clubs for booths on lower F Street next to the carnival.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 3, 1996: Members of the Heart of the Rockies Historic Corridor steering committee Wednesday officially signed off on the final draft of their trail feasibility study, several months in the making.
The overall conclusion of the study, as stated in its executive summary section reads:
“After examining several alternatives, the steering committee recommends that, in the event replacement trail proves unfeasible in the near-term, the corridor should be converted to trail use.
