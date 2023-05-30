The Weekly Mail, June 2, 1883: At the meeting of the town board Thursday night it was decided that at the next regular meeting of the board the question of continuing or rescinding the Bender house liquor license would be considered.
This is right. It’s to be hoped that the board will promptly revoke the license.
That bar room has long been a nuisance. Such brothels should be wiped out.
The Salida Mail, May 29, 1923: Memorial Day will be fittingly celebrated in Salida tomorrow.
The veterans of the civil war no longer are able to assume charge of these services and they have turned the task over to the veterans of the world war, but the Boys in Blue will be honored guests of the occasion.
Lieutenant Colonel Rice Means of Denver, one of the most noted orators in the state, will be the speaker of the day.
After the services the graves will be decorated.
The old soldiers will want to attend the decoration services and citizens owning cars are requested to see that the soldiers are able to get to the cemetery.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 24, 1948: The State Game and Fish department today placed nine mountain goats from Montana in the Shavano Mountain area.
This is the most Southerly climate in which Montana goats have been placed.
These goats were trapped in Montana and carried out of the remote mountain region on horse back.
Pictures of the procedure at Shavano were taken today.
The goats arrived at Poncha Springs at 1:15 o’clock this afternoon, accompanied by C.N. Feast, head of the state game and fish department, and by news photographers, moving picture outfits and Denver newspaper men.
The goats were brought here at the request of the Chaffee County Game and Fish Association.
The Mountain Mail, May 25, 1973: Salida and Buena Vista high schools are among several in the mountain region which will be adding an important piece of equipment to their driver training programs this coming fall.
A driver simulator unit, capable of simulating both automobile and motorcycle operation, will be placed into operation at the beginning of the 1972-1974 school year to add to the training already being offered.
R-32J Superintendent of Schools Charles Melien says the device will be shared by nine school districts on a rotating basis. It will travel from school to school.
“We’ll probably get in Salida for the first time in the early winter,” Melien said.
The Mountain Mail, May 28, 1998: Columbine Manor celebrated 25 years of service to the Salida area with an open house Thursday.
The guest of honor was mayor pro tem Dick Heitman, who read a letter from Gov. Roy Romer in regard to the value and importance of Columbine’s CNAs (certified nurse’s assistants) to the nursing home.
He also read a letter from President Bill Clinton, honoring National Nursing Home Week.
Among the many present were residents, staff and Columbine Manor Director Bruce Bulette.
Cake and refreshments were served.
