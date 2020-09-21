140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 25, 1880: Our Gypsy Queen correspondent complains that those owning prospects in his district are either too neglectful or indolent to furnish him information concerning their claims, and then complain if they are neglected. We think they should consider themselves lucky in having their property brought before the public notice through their home journal, with no charge by the correspondent. They should avail themselves of the presence of a correspondent in their midst, and not only give him the points to puff their mines, but “drop a trifle” in his fist to help pay for his “sow bellie and beans!” He may be found at the Gypsy Queen cabin.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 21, 1920: Marshals Blunkall and Hampe had a hand-to-hand encounter Saturday night in front of the post office with Mrs. Nicholas Bajuk when she and her husband were arrested on a charge of having bootleg white mule in their automobile. Mrs. Bajuk threw her arms around a carton labeled “corn syrup” and before Marshal Blunkall could wrench the carton from her, he said, the bottle it contained, was broken. The marshal secured a cup and dipped up some of the “evidence” which will be presented in court when the Bajuks are given a hearing Wednesday.
The marshals were waiting for the Bajuks when they drove to town in their touring car and the arrest followed.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 21, 1945: Salida can have a sewage disposal plant, up to date and with all the trimmings for only $130,000 (approximately). This is the estimate submitted to City Attorney William S. Rush today in a letter, written by B.V. Howe, of Ripple & Howe, consulting engineers of Denver.
Mr. Howe came to Salida several days ago when Mr. Rush wrote to the state board of health and asked that a representative come here to discuss the style of sewage disposal plant and the cost.
The complete sewage plant, including chlorination of the sewage, an Inhoff tank, dosing chamber, rotary distributor and other appurtenances will cost $100,000 (approximately) if the sewage does not exceed 650,000 gallons a day.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1970: Snow fell in Salida and throughout the high Colorado Rockies today, resulting in local power outages, disruption of some telephone service, and snow-packed roads.
Two major outages at 7:30 a.m. caused loss of electricity to houses in the Smelter Town area and along U.S. 50 from Oxford’s Market west to the Little River Motel. Repairs were completed by 10 a.m.
About three of four loops wiring electricity into homes were damaged, according to Phil Noll, Public Service supervisor.
“Wet cables and broken “drops” wires from the telephone pole into the house caused loss of phone service to some residents a phone company spokesman said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1995: It took four hours longer than originally planned, but at about 12:30 p.m. yesterday, the prosecution and defense were able to settle on a panel of jurors which was acceptable to both sides in the murder trial of Jeremy Denison.
Judge John Anderson, who is hearing the case, originally planned for jury selection to be completed Friday, but said he was “reasonably pleased” with the time it took to select the jury.
The panel, eight men and seven women, is made up of 12 jurors and three alternates, all of whom will sit together in the jury box during presentation of evidence in the case.
