140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1883: The boom has struck Salida sure enough. Many of our young men are putting on clean paper collars thrice a month.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 23, 1923: The annual triangular contest in which Salida, Canon City and Florence compete, will be held Friday evening at the High School auditorium and the public is invited.
Salida won two of the three contests last year at Florence and hopes to duplicate the performance this year.
Miss Margaret Morris and Miss Elaine Miller were the winners last year.
Admission will be 25 cents.
The Salida representatives in the contest this year are Miss Frances Mahar, humorous; Cicil Giles, oratorical; Miss Grace King, dramatic.
The judges will be Superintendent Walton of Leadville, Principal Fox of Leadville and Superintendent H.L. McGinnis of Buena Vista.
A cup is given to the winner of each contest, which is retained by the school until is it captured by another school.
If held three successive years, it becomes the property of the school.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 18, 1948: Ray Lines Post of the American Legion was host last night to the business and professional men of Salida at the annual smoker, which was well attended.
The speaker was Dr. Clifford Huston, dean of students at Colorado State University, who spoke of world affairs.
He said he did not think war is certain.
He thought that the democratic nations should be able to outsmart the communists and sell the world the idea of democracy instead of communism.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 26, 1973: Two young Buena Vista men, Pat Dennett, 19 and Ralph Atkinson, 21, are the objects of a widespread search in Colorado and Utah.
The pair has been missing on a flight from Provo, Utah to Salida since late Friday.
They were due to land at Salida about 6 p.m. after taking off from Provo at mid-afternoon in weather which was described as “misty.”
Last word from Dennet and Atkinson was a radio contact with Provo shortly after takeoff.
Their intended route was to be from Provo to Price, Utah, Grand Junction, Gunnison and terminating at Salida.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 25, 1998: The Pony Express rode again Friday March 20, as part of a unique ribbon cutting ceremony of Beddin’ Down, a new bed and breakfast and horse hotel on CR 160.
Salida Mayor R.T. Taylor handed the leather “Pony Express” pouch, containing the official ribbon-cutting scissors to the first rider, Donna Phillips of Pueblo, who took the first leg of the 4½ mile ride.
She started the ride at high noon in front of the Chaffee County Courthouse.
Carolyn (Sparkman), owner of Beddin’ Down, and I have been best friends since we were kids,” Phillips said.
Phillips rode off to relay the pouch to the next rider, Valerie Van Natter, who waited near Kaess Contracting on CR 160.
Van Natter passed the pouch on to Kenny McDonald of Houston, Texas, son-in-law of the Sparkmans, near the River Run Inn.
McDonald made the final run, galloping in to Beddin’ Down with the scissors just in time for the Vaqueros, the welcoming arm of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, to cut the ribbon.
