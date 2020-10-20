140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 23, 1880: On Tuesday night two horses belonging to the fruit and produce firm doing business on Front street, harness belonging to Mr. Higgins and a light wagon standing in the yard at Ryan & Piper’s livery stable, were stolen by parties unknown.
They also took a lot of bacon that was on the sidewalk in front of Webb & Gorbin’s grocery.
Early on Wednesday morning parties started in pursuit, having obtained a clue as to the direction, and found the team hid in the pinons about five miles up the river on the west side.
So far we have heard it is not known who the thieves were and as the property has been received it is likely that they will be permitted to go on their way unmolested.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 22, 1920: The Salida Women’s club held their regular meeting at their new club home, October 16.
The president reported the business attended to by the Executive Board during the summer, including the purchase of the new club home. After a vote of approval by the Club, a Board of Trustees for the house was elected for three years.
The members of this board elected were Mrs. Montgomery, Mrs. Alexander and Mrs. Rogers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 22, 1945: The Rio Grande Railroad’s birthday party on its seventy-fifth anniversary, will begin in Salida at 8 o’clock Thursday morning, when the big special train with its diesel engines, will be opened to the public for inspection. At 8:40 o’clock the shop whistles will sound a long blast and the Salida High School band will follow with a serenade.
The program will be opened by Mayor F.J. Doveton, who will deliver an address of welcome. He will be followed by higher officials of the company, who will accompany the train.
The Ladies of the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is planning a special old timer’s stunt, in which will be included a stage coach party, with the passengers dressed in the fashions of 75 years ago.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 20, 1970: A Pueblo hunter was the victim of an accidental shooting Monday in Buena Vista between North Cottonwood Road and the Trails West area, the sheriff’s office reports.
John B. Dodge, 40, was shot at 12:30 p.m. by another hunter above the knee in the thigh with a 30.06 rifle.
The other hunter was George E. Cole, of Colorado Springs.
Sheriff’s officers said Dodge was following a trail of fresh blood. Cole had wounded the deer whose trail Dodge was following. Cole did not see Dodge at he shot at the deer.
Dodge was taken to Colorado General Hospital by Pauley Ambulance, and his condition was reported satisfactory.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 24, 1995: The person who invented those Halloween leaf bags is making a “killing” this season. Folks all over town are displaying the bags in various styles.
Besides the regular pumpkin, there are ghosts, witches, Frankenstein’s monsters, and even spiders.
Among those putting their leaves to this practical use are Brandi Pugh, 7, Adam Schulte, 9, and Adam Pugh, 10 at the Pugh residence on E Street, and the Glenn Saari family at 546 E. Third St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.