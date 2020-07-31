140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1880: A.M. Jacobsen, King of Sweden, says that Deputy Sheriff Mix has notified him to leave the city for making so much noise and bothering people.
King says he has lived in Colorado twelve years and that he can prove by responsible people in Golden, Boulder, Denver, Black Hawk, Central, Erie, Greeley, Pueblo, Como, Weston, Alpine, Fairplay and Del Norte that he never had any trouble with anybody.
King says he will leave for Denver by Monday’s train.
He says when he gets a little money he often drinks whiskey and sings songs in the Swedish language and has some fun all by himself but he never bothers anybody.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 23, 1920: A reward of five dollars will be paid by the Salida Commercial club for the most acceptable name for the spiral road to be built to the summit of Mount Tenderfoot.
The name will be such that it will advertise the road and will appropriately describe it.
All who wish to enter suggestions to R.P. Rubin, who will turn them over to the committee that will do the judging.
Every man, woman and child in Salida is invited to suggest a name for the road.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 31, 1945: George Turley, who spent several days here last week selling advertising decided business was not up to par and he might do better in the next town.
He left Salida on a freight train.
Somewhere near Granite the crew picked him up where he had fallen from the train. He was taken to Malta where an ambulance met the crew and removed the injured man to St. Vincent’s hospital in Leadville.
Sunday he had not regained consciousness. He was badly cut and bruised but his condition was not considered serious.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 27, 1970: The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department Jeep Patrol out of Buena Vista late this morning found a visiting couple that had become lost in the Antero Mountain area.
The sheriff’s department reported the Rock Island, Ill. couple, Phillip Fratier and his wife, were staying at the Deer Valley Guest Ranch.
Early Thursday morning, they had a jeep take them up on Antero Mountain. They were reportedly supposed to meet the jeep at 1 p.m. at the Old Beryllium Mine, but did not.
The jeep driver returned to Deer Valley Guest Ranch at 10 p.m. after searching for the couple during the afternoon and evening.
Undersheriff Bob Willcox was leading the patrol which found the Rock Island, Ill. couple. Wilcox was bringing them down this afternoon.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 2, 1995: The Salida Trail System, part of the Colorado Trail System, recently received a grant for $38,500 for Go Colorado to complete three blocks of the Salida Trail System along the railroad right-of-way in the city.
Donna Rhoads, coordinator for the trail, said the trail system has also applied for and received a $25,000 GoCo planning grant for the Chaffee County Trail System expansion.
