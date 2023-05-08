140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: It isn’t every business in Colorado that sells twelve or fifteen hundred dollars worth of goods in a day.
Webb & Corbin say they are in the habit of doing it nearly every day.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, May 11, 1923: Engineer Montgomery, Estimator Davis and District Engineer Briggs of the State Highway commission yesterday went over the proposed road to Midway by way of Tenderfoot mountain road.
They were accompanied by W.F. Hoffacker, I.M. Sidenstricker and Daniel Heister.
The men will report on the proposed route to the state highway commission.
It is expected the state officials also will view other proposed routes for the new road and select the best.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, May 5, 1948: George A. Rapp, owner of Rapp’s Rides and Concessions, arrived in Salida Monday, with his Merry-Go-Round, ferris, kiddy rides and other concessions.
Two new rides have been added to his amusements this year, the airoplane rides and the octopus.
Each airoplane has a propeller and booster in the center.
Mr. Rapp has appeared in Salida for the last 13 years.
He is planning a program on Saturday for the benefit of the school children.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 9, 1973: 28-year-old Raymond Macke Agnew today heard himself sentenced to life imprisonment for first degree murder.
It was the second time the burly ex-Marine has heard such a sentence imposed in the aftermath of the killing of Mrs. Ruby Lee at her Cracker Barrel Store on Poncha Pass in November of 1967.
The same trial judge who sentenced Agnew this morning, District Judge Howard Purdy, first sent Agnew to the Colorado State Penitentiary in 1968 for terms of life and 40 years to life.
Today’s sentence climaxed a legal battle waged since last October by Agnew through his attorney, Public Defender Edward O. Schlatter.
Vacation of the original sentences was sought on the grounds that Agnew had not been properly advised of his rights prior to entering pleas of guilty to first degree murder and aggravated robbery in 1968.
Judge Purdy did vacate those sentences on April 11 of this year.
Agnew then entered a plea of guilty to the first degree murder charge for a second time and the robbery charges were dropped.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1998: Following Cathie Street’s resignation from Colorado Mountain College, Sylvia Griego, CMC academic counselor, has accepted the interim position of division director at the Salida CMC Center.
Griego will assume her new responsibilities today, and will continue as interim director until the vacant position is filled.
Dr. Marie-Paule Truitt, who will continue to fulfill her responsibilities of assistant campus dean in Chaffee County, said, “During this period of transition, the Salida CMC Center will continue to serve the educational and training needs of our community, thanks to the dedication and enthusiasm of Sylvia Griego, our administrative aide Holly Bevan, and our work study students, Patty Holman and Kay Post.”
