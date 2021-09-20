140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 24, 1881: At 35 minutes after 10 o’clock last Monday night, the nineteenth day of September, President Garfield passed from this life to the life beyond the grave.
For almost eighty days he had lain on a bed of sickness suffering no person knows how much.
His bravery in the face of inevitable death, for it is certain that the hope of recovery so often expressed was not always felt, was no more remarkable perhaps then has been shown on many occasions by other people, but his struggle for life has proven, as he has proven on many previous occasions, that he was a man of indomitable will, possessed of courage that death only could subdue.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 27, 1921: Ben Graf return Friday from California where he spent three weeks.
He visited his son, Bernard, at the flying field in San Diego.
Bernard arranged for his father to make a trip in one of the airplanes, but when Mr. Graf learned that they attach a balloon to the rear on the machine and the machine gun fires honest-to-goodness bullets on it, he decided to keep his feet on the ground.
They fire at the balloon to practice hitting airplanes.
Mr. Graf said that they were only practicing and that they might shoot too soon.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 21, 1946: A crowd of 150 attended the free show given by the Flyers Club Thursday night at the Isis Theater.
The picture,“Ceiling Unlimited,” was an outline of the history of the various methods of transportation, showing the development of the steamship, railroad, automobile and airplane.
Because of the interest shown the Flyers Club plans to have the picture shown again in the future for the benefit of all service clubs of Salida.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 22, 1971: A check for slightly over $1,050 in donations collected here following the school bus wreck Sept. 11 on Monarch Pass, is being mailed today to the Gunnison superintendent of schools, according to Don Mitchell, Executive Vice President of the First National Bank of Salida.
The funds will be administered by a committee to be set up by school officials, Mitchell said.
Mitchell said funds were received from the Salida area, Mississippi, Texas and persons at a camper rally in Nathrop.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1996: Law enforcement officials from three counties, the State Patrol and the United States Forest Service are bracing for what could be an explosive situation, when several hundred members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light meet in Herring Park, South of Trout Creek Pass, come Sept. 20.
Jenna Ehrenhart, a Ranger with the USFS out of Pueblo, said the group of mostly transient, Gypsy-like people has chosen a spot where environmental impact, as well as conflict with hikers and campers, will be minimal.
Officially, the gathering begins Sept. 20 and will last until Sept. 29.
The Rainbow Family is an international organization of “Earth worshippers” who meet several times each year on federal land.
