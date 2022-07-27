140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 29, 1882: Baxter Stingley, town marshal, says that persons who are in the habit of carrying concealed weapons had better look a little out.
He is going to pull every mother’s son of them.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 25, 1922: Chaffee County has a total acreage of 51,520 acres, according to statistics compiled by County Assessor Tomlin.
The number of farmers who own their land is 176 and there are 79 renters.
One is an owner and renter and the tenure of two is uncertain so that there is a total of 258 farmers in the county.
The average size of the farms is 204 acres.
The total acreage in cultivation is 15,880 or thirty percent of the total farm acreage. Ninety-three acres of land was cropped in 1922.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 24, 1947: Joseph Montana confessed to Chief of Police Julius Masters and Deputy District Attorney John M. Boyle yesterday that he burglarized the Park Cafe last Sunday night, by wedging his body between two walls and smashing an unused window to reach the cash register.
The amount missing was $75 and practically all of it will be recovered.
Montana left $60 at the hotel in Gunnison and had almost all the balance in his purse.
Montana was trailed to Gunnison by Sheriff Shewalter and Chief Masters and both officers went over Tuesday to bring him back.
He worked as a cook at the Park Cafe.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 28, 1972: An Indian arts and crafts shop is soon to be open in the present location of Ma-Bel Hardware at 235 E. Rainbow Boulevard.
The new business will be operated by a Golden, Colorado, couple, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Rudolph. They have conducted a similar business in Golden for some time.
The Rudolphs have purchased a home in Salida and will be moving to this community soon to begin an exhaustive remodeling of the hardware store.
Lines to be featured include authentic Indian jewelry, rugs, pottery and dolls.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1997: A man died near Mount Antero sometime Thursday afternoon, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office reported late Thursday evening.
At press time Sheriff Ron Bergmann hadn’t received information from on-scene officers about what caused the man’s death.
Bergmann only confirmed that officers, who reached the scene first, found the man with no pulse.
On-scene witnesses told the sheriff’s officers that CPR had been performed on the man for an hour before authorities arrived.
The victim was found approximately 3 miles up the Baldwin Creek Gulch Trail, from the trailhead, which is located on CR 162.
It’s unclear if the victim was moved to the location where he was found, or if he collapsed there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.