140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1882: The attention of our readers is called to the new advertisement of Messrs. Roller and Twitchell.
These gentlemen are among the pioneers of our town, having started in the furniture business in May 1880.
Soon after they opened a real estate and insurance office and invested largely in property in and around the city.
They were among the few who had faith in the future of our town during its “dark days” and we are glad to state that their faith has been rewarded by success in all their investments.
They have been first and foremost in all public enterprises started to advance the interests of our town, always responding promptly to calls made upon them for either time or money.
A few weeks ago they sold their stock of furniture in order to devote exclusive time to their rapidly growing real estate and insurance business.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 21, 1922: Charles H. Cole and party had a narrow escape last Saturday in a collision between their car and a California car near Wellsville.
The fender of the Cole car was thrown off and the steering gear damaged so that it was necessary to send for a mechanic.
Mrs. Cole says the California car came at high speed and forced the Cole car to the edge of the road, yet was unable to pass.
The driver gave his name and address.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 22, 1947: Operations at the fluorspar property on the mountainside above Poncha Hot Springs were resumed this month by Everett Cole of Canon City, John Bajuk, C.C. Carothers and Martin Pulver.
They are cleaning up the property and building bins.
They expect to be shipping soon.
The ore will be hauled to Salida by truck and loaded on railroad cars here.
Mr. Cole formerly was president of the Colorado Fluorspar Company.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1972: The staff of School District R-32J will be at an all-time high with the opening of classes this fall, according to superintendent Charles Melien.
106 full and part time employees will be working.
Of that number 57 are women and 49 will be men.
The professional staff, teachers and administrators will number 74.
The balance of the staff includes bus drivers, maintenance personnel, cooks and clerical help.
Payroll for the group will total about $60,000 monthly.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 25, 1997: The Salida Police Department responded to the report of two damaged vehicles over the weekend. On Monday, Linda Kitson told the SPD that a window on her 1980 GMC Suburban had been broken by someone.
The incident allegedly occurred sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning. The vehicle was parked overnight in front of the Pueblo Bank & Trust.
The vehicle belonged to American Adventures Expeditions. The estimate to replace the broken rear window is $600.
Also, sometime between Saturday and Monday, someone struck a vehicle that was parked in front of Pat DeLuca’s residence.
DeLuca told the SPD this week that his 1991 Chevrolet flat-bed truck was parked in his yard when it was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing $800 worth of damage.
