140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1882: Dr. Gordon is now comfortably situated in his new quarters over Roller & Twitchell’s furniture store.
Dr. Gordon has spent many years, most of his life in fact, in the west and is therefore competent to judge of and treat diseases that prevail in this country.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 11, 1922: W.R. Jones, superintendent of schools at Eads, Colorado, has been chosen superintendent of schools of Salida to succeed the late Professor Kesner.
He will take charge July 1, but in the meantime he will make frequent trips here to familiarize himself with the work.
There were upwards of 100 applicants for the position.
Mr. Jones was selected after F.C. Woody and Dr. Larimer, as representatives of the Salida school board, went to the state conference of superintendents recently at Boulder and consulted teachers from all parts of the state.
Mr. Jones says there will be no radical changes in the teaching staff. He comes to Salida with a reputation as a progressive superintendent.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 2, 1947: Sheriff Emmett Shewalter and Chief of Police Julius Masters raided the M & O Pool Hall on Lower F street yesterday and arrested the proprietor, Pat McGee, on a charge of owning and operating gambling equipment.
He is in the county jail, awaiting a hearing this afternoon.
Undersheriff Dean Waters and Patrolman John Evans and Robert Rutledge assisted in the raid.
The equipment, including a craps table, card table, chairs and other furnishings, were loaded into a truck and taken to the courthouse to be stored.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1972: Two Buena Vista youths arrested March 25 by Chaffee County sheriff’s officers in connection with breaking and entering two cabins at Rainbow Lake on the Cottonwood Pass Road appeared in District Court Monday and were found by Judge Howard Purdy to be in violation of probation.
The pair, aged 15 and 17, were sentenced to indeterminate terms at the Lookout Mountain School for Boys near Golden.
According to Deputy Sheriff Bob Willcox, a neighbor noticed that the two unoccupied cabins had been broken into and observed the two youths fleeing the area.
They were apprehended by officers a short time later.
Fishing gear, sleeping bags and other items taken from the cabins were found in the possession of the youths.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 8, 1997: Salida City Council approved, on first reading, four ordinances aimed at curbing the teen gathering problem that divided F street property owners and local young people last fall.
At its meeting last night, council passed ordinances that, among other things, would impose a curfew on children under the age of 16.
Ordinances would also outlaw loitering on Salida’s streets and street corners 24 hours a day; close city parks at 10 p.m. each evening; and amend the city code concerning the consumption of alcohol.
The curfew ordinance also contains a clause that would hold parents responsible when a child is out past 10 p.m. without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.