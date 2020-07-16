140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 17, 1880: On Wednesday evening this part of the country was treated to a real storm of thunder, lightning, rain and hail.
The rain must have fallen much heavier a few miles up the river than it did here for the old Arkansas was on a fearful bender for a few minutes. Raised about three feet in half an hour.
Hail fell to the depth of three inches at Jo Hutch’s place between here and Poncha and Jo’s crop of beets and turnips will be the shorter in consequence.
The hail storm was not more than a mile wide, but it cut things pretty badly where it did strike.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 16, 1920: James H. Criswell, one of the best known and most popular mining men of Chaffee County, died at 1:15 o’clock Thursday morning of double pneumonia.
He became ill Saturday at his home in Monarch and he was brought to Salida for treatment.
Mr. Criswell was one of the successful leasers of the Monarch-Madonna mine several years ago and he made a considerable sum out of his mining ventures.
He engaged in the automobile business in Salida but later returned to mining at Monarch, where he was in the employ of the Monarch Madonna Mine at the time of his death.
Mr. Criswell had a wide acquaintance among the mining men of the state. He was a member of the Salida Lodge, BPOE and he was popular with the members.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 17, 1945: Wilbur B. Foshay, whose coming retirement from the office of secretary of the Salida Chamber of Commerce, was published in the Daily Mail last Friday, stated this morning that he closed a deal with Horace G. Frantz.
Mr. Foshay will assist Mr. Frantz in the management of the Frantzhurst Trout Farm; also in the management of the Byrd Colony, which Mr. Frantz purchased from Mrs. Byrd Fuqua a few months ago.
Mr. Foshay will remain as secretary of the Chamber of Commerce until September unless the organization can secure a secretary meanwhile.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1970: They came, saw and went home happier for having come.
They are the 128 people who took the annual summer Jeep tour from Salida to Alpine Tunnel and back again Sunday.
The tour is sponsored as a non-profit operation by the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. It grows in popularity annually with a heavy influx of reservations this year long prior to notification of actual date of release of any publicity.
A total of 35 four-wheel drive vehicles took the passengers through the majestic Rockies across the Continental Divide at 12,000 foot Hancock Pass. Wagon master Gary Danhauer and his crew made the round trip with only one vehicular breakdown.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 18, 1995 Cyprus Amax officials announced the Climax Mine will return to standby status as of Aug. 13.
“Unfortunately, it’s a one-product mine in a one-mine town, Vice President and general Manager of Cyprus Amax Chris Janes said. “Our sales are not as we had predicted.”
When Climax opened in April of this year, spot market molybdenum prices were at $17 a pound, but have now fallen to an average of $5.75.
