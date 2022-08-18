140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 19, 1882: J.W. Fisher has just received from the San Luis valley a car load of the finest hay that was ever brought to this or any other market.
Mr. Fisher says he knows it to be a better quality and in better shape and condition than can be found anywhere else.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 18, 1922: John Fergus, who is working at the smelter, narrowly escaped death Wednesday when he fell from a roof thirty feet to the cement floor.
He landed on his feet and hands, otherwise he would have been seriously injured or killed outright.
One wrist is broken and he has several very bad cuts on his head and is also very badly bruised and shaken up.
He was taken to the D & R.G. hospital.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 18, 1947: A flash flood coming down dry gulches at Saguache at 6 o’clock Saturday evening trapped a dozen houses in a Spanish settlement north of the highway and covered most of the floors to a depth of two feet.
The people in the settlement fled to the highway, which was too high for the flood and protected the main section of Saguache.
The houses are strung a quarter mile along the highway.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 15, 1972: Art Graves, who operates a public stable east of Salida on U.S. 50 reports his tack room was broken into last night.
Taken were 13 saddles valued at an average of $175 each, and 5 bridles, average value $15 apiece. Other equipment such as pad were taken also.
Sheriff’s officers have reported no suspects yet.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1997: On Feb. 25, Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area received a preliminary application for the Over the River art project, submitted by Christo and Jeanne-Claude.
The artists are requesting permission to temporarily suspend fabric over approximately 6 miles of the Arkansas River between Parkdale and Salida. The fabric would not be continuous, but broken up into several sections along the river corridor.
The translucent fabric would be hung 10 to 12 feet above the river, suspended on cables 30 to 50 feet apart.
Christo and Jeanne-Claude would like to display the “Over the River” project on the Arkansas River in late summer 2001. The project would be on display for a total of two weeks, if they successfully meet needed permit requirements.
On Wednesday, July 16, a permit planning meeting was held in Cañon City. Agencies attending included officials from Fremont and Chaffee counties, and the cities of Salida and Cañon City; Colorado State Patrol; Fremont County Sheriff, Colorado Department of Transportation; Colorado Division of Wildlife; Bureau of land Management; and Colorado State Parks.
The purpose of this meeting was to establish and identify roles and responsibilities for each agency, so that common concerns could be addressed cooperatively.
