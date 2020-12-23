140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1880: One day this week a carriage load of Salida ladies went up to Poncha to call on friends, see the sights and take in the town.
They came back well pleased with what they saw, thoroughly convinced that Poncha is a live town, but a little disgusted because they were taxed a dollar and a half for the privilege of stabling their horse an hour or two.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 24, 1920: George W. Vaughn closed a deal this week with the Salida Industrial Stores Company for the sale of his grocery and feed business, buildings and elevator.
The new company will take possession Jan. 15, but Mr. Vaughn will retain possession of the grain in the elevator until disposed of or until Sept. 20.
The buildings were sold for $25,000 and the merchandise at invoice.
Mr. Vaughn entered the business in 1902 before which he had been a successful farmer in Chaffee County.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 20, 1945: General George Patton, “Old Blood and Guts”, died in an army hospital in Heidelberg, Germany today.
Brig. Gen. John M. Williams, Chief of Staff of the Seventh Army, announced the old warrior died peacefully at 5:50 P.M.
Patton had lost his fight against injury suffered Dec. 9, when his car collided with an army truck, as he was motoring from his headquarters to hunt pheasants not far from his headquarters.
The tough and stormy army veteran suffered a broken neck in the accident and was partially paralyzed.
Complications in the form of a bronchial infection, suddenly developed Wednesday night. Yesterday and last night his condition rapidly worsened.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 22, 1970: Bob Hope opened his seventh Christmas tour of Vietnam today with cheers from 18,000 GIs with jokes on marijuana usage and almost total silence when he introduced South Vietnamese President Nguyen Cao Ky.
Hope, 67, and his 76-member troupe flew from Thailand for an afternoon performance at Camp Eagle, base camp of the 101st Airborne Division 385 north-northwest of Saigon, and 40 miles below the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ)
“I hear you guys are interested in gardening here,” said Hope, wearing jungle fatigues with outsized paratroop and aviator wings. “Our security officer said a lot of you are growing your own grass.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 8, 1995: Salida’s newest motel, the Comfort Inn on U.S. 50, is now open.
Owners Jim and Jean McPhetres welcomed the public at an open house Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17.
Salida’s Comfort Inn is one of the approximately 1,300 in the franchise.
The McPhetres came to Salida from Glenwood Springs.
“We were looking for a small town and liked the size of Salida and the mountain area,” Jean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.