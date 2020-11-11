140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 6, 1880: Sealed proposals for the erection of a church will be received by the undersigned up to Tuesday afternoon Nov. 9 at 6 o’clock.
Plans and specifications may be seen at A.T. Blachly & Co’s drug store.
The building committee reserve the right to reject any and all bids.
By order of building committee Presbyterian Church.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 12, 1920: Peter Spino, a Missouri Park ranchman, was so badly injured by a vicious ram Wednesday morning that he is in Red Cross hospital with three fractured ribs, a slight fracture of the skull and serious cuts on the body.
The ram would have killed him had not a son of Dominick Spino heard his outcries.
The son seized a gun and shot the ram dead.
Mr. Spino had gone out to feed the rabbits when the ram attacked him and knocked him down.
Each time he arose to his feet the ram charged again until the man was practically helpless.
Dr. Bender was summoned and took the injured man to the hospital.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 13, 1945: The Farmers’ Union Marketing association has purchased the mill and storage building on West Front street, formerly occupied by the Southwestern Transportation truckline as a warehouse.
It was originally a flour mill and was operated by Adrian Cronk, but in recent years it has been used as a warehouse and freight depot.
The Farmers’ Union plans to use it as a feed mill and warehouse.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 12, 1970: A Spartan-head plaque valued at $100 was reportedly stolen from Salida High School recently the police said today.
The Class of 1942 mosaic plaque is twelve by eighteen inches with a gold Spartan head mounted on a purple background.
Officials at the high school said they noticed the plaque missing Monday at 11:30 a.m. and made a report to the police at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 10, 1995: Arkansas Valley Aviation of Buena Vista is now under new management, effective Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Ron Southard, who has operated the airport since 1991 as the fixed base operator, made the announcement.
The new manager is Phil Asay, a native of Buena Vista, who is an airline pilot out of Denver, but makes his home here.
Asay will be responsible for operating the airport under the town lease. Southard is still the owner of the building as well as Beacon Gallery.
The airport operation includes the terminal and the hangars. Asay said future plans call for a full-time mechanic, a certified air repair station and a charter service.
He plans to change the name to Buena Vista Aviation, but must file for the name change.
