140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: There is considerable snow on the South Park Road near Alpine tunnel, but with the aid of a few snow plows, trains on that line arrive and depart on time.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 5, 1923: Herbert A. EnEarl was instantly killed at 6:45 o’clock last night when he came in contact with wires of a fallen arc lamp in the Rio Grande yards.
His left hand was burned, indicating he had grasped the wire.
The charge emerged through his feet. Mr. EnEarl was a retired railroad conductor.
He had been a caller for several years and it was while going from the roundhouse to the caller’s station that he met his death.
Witnesses testified at the coroner’s inquest this morning that the arc lamp fell at 2:20 o’clock.
It was suspended from a cross arm by a cable, which parted and as it fell it dragged the line wires with it.
Tony Cribelli found the body of Mr. EnEarl and notified the master mechanics office.
The body was removed to the Lorton, Wentz and Bonham undertaking parlors, where the inquest was held this morning by Dr. Fuller, coroner, assisted by Assistant District Attorney Miller.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 5, 1948: A total loan of $330,000 has been approved by the Rural Electrification Administration to the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association to complete 173 miles of lines to serve 369 consumers in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer and Lake counties.
An additional amount of $73,300 has been approved for completion of construction, according to Senator Ed C. Johnson.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 12, 1973: Water, water, everywhere and not a drop to drink.
If your water pipes are frozen that line means a lot.
The lengthy cold spell with temperatures around zero every night, coupled with the sun warming the earth, has driven the frost line down to depths varying from two and one-half feet to five feet, creating havoc for water users in homes and businesses.
The city crews have assisted in thawing pipes during the past week by answering about a dozen calls with a borrowed welder.
Fred Irwin, director of public works, said his crews have been working beyond the call-of-duty, because the homeowner is responsible for the water line from the main to the house.
The city has returned the welder and has now gone out of the thawing business, Irwin said.
Argys Plumbing has responded to an estimated 75 calls for frozen pipelines.
The best thing to prevent freezing is to keep a small trickle of water running all the time to increase the chances of keeping the water lines open and flowing, one plumber advised.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 9, 1998: According to a Crimestoppers report issued last week by the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department, someone intentionally damaged a loader parked at Cogan’s Sand Pit off CR 300 near Buena Vista sometime between Dec. 1 and 10.
Firearms and rocks were used to break the windows of the loader and shoot holes in the machine itself.
Damage is estimated between $1,500 and $2,000.
Anyone having information about the crime is urged to call Crimestoppers.
