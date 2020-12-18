140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 11, 1880: We can’t be bluffed. When a man walks into our office as Mix did the other morning, and asks us if we “can get away with half a dozen bottles of beer,” we always say “you bet.”
Mix is the agent for the Golden Brewery beer, as will be seen by consulting his advertisement in another column of this page.
This beer is the equal to the best Milwaukee or St. Lewis manufacture and is meeting with rapid sale throughout the state.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 17, 1920: Federal Officer McConnell, Sheriff Hutchinson and Marshal Hampe raided the Art Woods’ ranch Tuesday and found a still and a mash of whiskey.
It was made from cider.
Art Woods and Floyd Beck were placed under arrest and will be given a hearing Tuesday.
A raid was made on the ranch of John Costanzo, where a still and some mash was found but Costanzo eluded the officers.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 18, 1945: An explosion, which blew out a window of the living quarters in the rear of Triangle Service Station on west second street, occurred at 12:40 o’clock Monday afternoon, when the proprietor started a butane gas heater.
It was the first time it had been used. A nut was loose in a pipe joint and the gas had filled the room. When the gas was ignited it exploded.
The fire department was called but the gas had been blown out through the window and there was no fire. The occupants of the house were not injured.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 18, 1970: No leases have been signed for a shopping center planned here, but developers have heard from “a ton of satellite stores” interested in locating here, says C.W. McCargar, a realtor for the project.
He said developers are negotiating with a chain department store interested in establishing an outlet at the shopping center to be known as Salida Square, one block north of U.S. 50 in the city.
Plans call for the completion of the first four wings by next spring.
It will be the city’s first shopping center.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 15, 1995: This weekend, everyone is invited to return to Christmas past, visiting five Victorian homes featured in the annual Christmas Victorian Home Tours, 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday Dec. 17.
The tour concludes with a buffet at the Salida Senior Citizens Center. The tour is co-sponsored by the Victorian Home Tour Committee and Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, with proceeds to benefit Angelview Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.
Participants will receive a brochure with the addresses of the homes and can make the tour at their leisure, ending at the Salida Senior Citizens Center for the buffet. All of the homes are in the downtown area.
