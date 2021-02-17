140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 19, 1881: The residence if Mr. and Mrs. Noah Baer, a mile south of town, was the scene last evening of festivities.
Having just finished a new house it was proper to have a “warming.”
About twenty couples went out from town and joined in the gayities.
Dancing was kept up until midnight.
Those who were there would like to go again.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 18, 1921: L.O. Moon of Spray Ranch has received appointment as a member of the service committee of the American Friends (Quakers) who are doing general relief work in Austria, Serbia, Poland and Russia.
Mr. Moon has been assigned to Poland and will be engaged in general relief work and in rehabilitating agriculture. His headquarters will be in Warsaw.
He will leave as soon as his passport arrives. Mrs. Moon will manage his ranch during the year he is in Europe.
The Quakers are doing a big work in Europe, which is receiving the attention of many of the leading American periodicals. Herbert Hoover is associate president of the committee.
Mr. Moon was a minister in the Quaker church before coming to Salida and he has devoted a large part of his life to missionary work, which specially qualifies him for the new position.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 18, 1946: Army experts expressed grave concern at what they termed “multiple leaks” of closely guarded atomic secrets.
Maj. Gen. Leslie R. Groves, chief of the bomb project, declared that the nation has lost more security on the bomb during the past four weeks than during the entire war time development period, but declined to specify the source of leaks.
Other army sources warned that the hitherto top secret information is “constantly slipping out” and contended that leaks endanger this nation’s supremacy in the atomic field. They said no adequate legal protection for the vital information was now available.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 15, 1971: The second annual Teen-a-Rama, sponsored by the local Christian Leadership Committee, is scheduled for March 26, at 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Salida High School.
Plans for the event, aimed at high school age youngsters, were made at a breakfast meeting of the Arkansas Valley Christian Leadership Committee this morning.
Bobby Anderson, a running back on the Denver Broncos football team and an All-American at Colorado University last year, will be the speaker.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 14, 1996: Salida firefighters responded to an early morning blaze yesterday that destroyed an abandoned cabin on CR 182, 17 miles northeast of town at the foot of Jackrabbit Hill.
The fire was first spotted at about 7:30 a.m. by Andy Ruggles who lives near the scene. Ruggles’ brother, Jim, placed the call to the fire department.
According to Salida Fire Chief Peter DeChant, the cause of the fire was suspicious. “It’s unlikely we’ll make any determination as to how it started, but it’s obvious someone started it,” DeChant said.
DeChant said he found footprints leading to the cabin, but no tire tracks. Salida firefighters were assisted by a unit from the Chaffee County Fire Protection District and a tanker truck form the South Arkansas Fire Protection District.
