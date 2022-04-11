140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 15, 1882: F.S. and W.J. Hartzell have purchased the interest of F.W. DeWalt in the Bank of Salida and that institution will now be conducted by Hartzell Bros., retaining the name Bank of Salida.
Mr. DeWalt retires from the business in order to devote his time and attention to his banking interests in Leadville.
The Hartzell Bros. have also assumed entire control of the Custer County Bank at Silver Cliff.
These gentlemen understand the business thoroughly, are entirely responsible, and we are pleased to notice, by the purchase of their partner’s interest, that they have made their business successful.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 11, 1922: Salida High School came home with two first prizes in the interschool contests held Friday night at Florence, in which Salida, Canon City, and Florence participated.
Miss Elaine Miller of Salida won first prize in the dramatic contest and Miss Margaret Morris won first prize in the humorous division.
The oratorical contest went to Canon City, Miss Myrtle Miller of that city taking the prize.
Twenty-five people went down from Salida to attend the contest and there was great jubilation for Salida’s double victory.
The Salida High school was awarded two silver loving cups which will remain here as long as the school is able to defend them against all comers.
These contests are to be an annual affair. The next will be held in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 7, 1947: Joe Louis, world’s heavyweight boxing champion and himself a former amateur Golden Glover is sponsoring a trophy for the most popular championship winner in the Salida Flying club’s huge A.A.U. championship amateur boxing tournament in the Salida high school gym on the nights of April 28, 29 and 30, Les Shower, and Waker (Doc) Carver, co-directors of the big meet here, revealed.
Louis started his rise to riches and fame by first competing in A.A.U. Golden Gloves tourneys. The spectators, on the final night of the tourney, deciding which of the title winners in the big Salida tourney receives the Louis award.
Jack Dempsey, Tony Canzaneri, Jack Sharkey and Manuel Ortiz also are sponsoring trophies in the Salida fightfest.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 6, 1972: The Gambles Store in downtown Salida was burglarized in the early morning hours Thursday.
Police Chief Harry Cable said the loss was minimal. The burglar, or burglars, gained entrance by throwing a large rock through the glass of a rear door and climbing through to opening.
$5.70 in change was taken from the cash register. Cable theorized that something may have “spooked” the intruder because considerably more cash was left in the register than the amount taken.
Store owner Sanford Cook said a check of inventory failed to run up any missing merchandise. He said apart from the broken window no damage was done.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1997: Salida Police Officer Tim Walker is going to be involved in several high speed chases this year, but he won’t be chasing after too many “bad guys.”
Walker recently finished building a Chevy powered 1971 Gremlin Super Cop car, and he’ll be competing in drag race events in Colorado and out-of-state.
The Super Cop race car program is a national program to promote community relations and encourage safe driving, especially among young people.
