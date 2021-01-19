140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 15, 1881: Lu Morrison, one of the nymph du pave of Garfield, took a notion last Sunday night, that she would shuffle off this motral coil, as Shakespeare hath it.
She claimed that her solid man had gone back on her, and she didn’t care to live any longer – not a single inch!
She took six grains of morphine, but Van Werden was summoned and pumped everything out of the cellar of her stomach and left it as bare as a parson’s pantry.
She is better now and takes a more hopeful view of life.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 21, 1921: The American Legion is planning a stunt for the near future that will have everything “backed off the boards.”
It is going to be the most original, snappy, jazzy, big affair ever staged in Salida, say the Legion members.
The Legion will put this on with the same peppy spirit with which they put the K.O. on the late unpleasantness overseas and you’re all going to talk about it for some time to come.
There are going to be real cabaret stunts, a concert, eats – but all cannot be divulged yet.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 18, 1946: The three bubblers in the original drinking fountain that has been dispensing water to highschool students since 1910 were replaced with new ones this week after the other three had been frowned upon by inspectors as becoming unsanitary.
The nickel plating had long since worn off and the bubblers were unattractive.
The new dispensers are sanitary and are made so that a pupil cannot push his mouth down on the fountain. Pupils cannot squirt a stream of water from the fountain on a neighbor.
All the old fountains had to be turned on before school each morning and were on all day. Each of the new fountains has a separate control.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 18, 1971: Salida boy Dave Kaess, 16, caught a calf in the catch-a-calf competition of the National Western Stock Show in Denver Sunday, reports Leon Stanton, County 4-H agent.
The contest was open to young persons 14-19.
Kaess, son of Mr. and Mrs. Preston Kaess, won a calf, which he will receive in April. He will feed and care for the calf and enter it in competition at the next stock show a year from now.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 19, 1996: Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Board of Directors approved acceptance of an HMO Colorado agreement at the regular meeting Tuesday.
The agreement was approved “after six months of hard negotiating,” Dr. Mark Weber, chairman of the board, noted.
Administrator Dean Turner said some language changes need to be made, reflecting the rural community, and these need to be endorsed by the medical committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.