The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: The work of leveling up the ground between the railroad track and the river near the end of F street bridge has been begun and the platform between the new hotel and the depot is being laid on a level with the track.
The Salida Mail, May 8, 1923: The city council last night appointed a committee to negotiate, if possible, for a lease on Marvin park for ten years with an option to buy the land outright on the grounds that the city is not in financial condition to make the expenditure.
Committees from the Elks lodge, the Lions club and the Commercial club attended the meeting and all spoke in favor of buying the park at a price of $3,000.
They explained that the members of all committees had inspected all the available sites for a camp ground and had come to the unanimous conclusion that Marvin park offered the best advantages.
The Salida Daily Mail, April 29, 1948: Andrew Anderson, who, according to police, is a graduate of the Utah and New Mexico penitentiaries, was picked up yesterday on a charge of stealing two suit cases from a parked car on Lower G street.
The suit cases and contents, valued at $275 were recovered.
Anderson, the police say, confessed the theft and a charge of grand larceny has been filed.
He had been in Salida only one day.
The suit cases belonged to Mrs. Doris Young of Salt Lake City.
She left a handbag, containing $50 in the glove compartment, which was overlooked.
The Mountain Mail, May 5, 1973: Mr. and Mrs. Ed Edwards, formerly of Colorado Springs, opened the newly remodeled Shavano Restaurant in Poncha Springs today on an initial schedule that runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mrs. Edwards will be in charge of the restaurant.
The couple came to this area “to get away from the city” in March when they took over the Standard Service Station at the same location and became associated with Standard distributor Irv Sanders’ outlet.
Edwards had formerly operated a service station in Colorado Springs.
Mr. and Mrs. Edwards have stressed that the restaurant is geared toward a family-type business with an emphasis on service.
The Mountain Mail, May 7, 1998: Chaffee County Veteran’s Service Officer Laurence Campton is the 1998 Colorado Veterans services Officer of the Year.
He received the award at the Division of Veterans Affairs Training Session in Colorado Springs in late April.
This is only the ninth time the award has been issued.
Campton, who is 81, is a veteran of World War II.
During that time, he was a prisoner of war for 91 days.
The Colorado Veterans Service Officers Award is named in honor of Louis Nardine, who was its director for several years.
It is presented “in recognition of outstanding performance and service to veterans and their families.”
