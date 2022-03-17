140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 18, 1882: Mr. Bateman insists that he does not desire re-election as a member of the town board, and will withdraw his name from the ticket nominated a few days ago.
It has been suggested by several that in the event of Mr. Bateman’s withdrawal Mr. A. W. Jones be put on instead.
There is no man in town who would fill the bill as a member of the board more acceptably than Mr. Jones.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 21, 1922: J.W. Hallock appeared before the Lions club last night to present the plans of the organization of an automatic irrigation pump company to locate in Salida.
Mr. Hallock, who is a civil engineer, declared that the company already had five sales for the pump and was seeking a factory location.
La Junta is bidding for the plant but the heads of the company prefer Salida as a location because it is nearer the market for the pumps and all the lumber and other material close at hand.
He said the company would eventually employ a large force of men that would add considerably to the payroll of the city.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 15, 1947: Memorial Hospital on F street was formally opened for business today.
The hospital had been receiving a limited number of patients only until all equipment arrived.
Dr. John C. Baker, osteopathic physician is operating the hospital.
The hospital is fully equipped for medical and surgical cases and has up-to-date maternity equipment.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 15, 1972: Two officials of the air pollution control section of the Colorado Department of Health have re-scheduled a planned meeting with city and county officials in Salida.
According to City Clerk Tony Gentile, Thomas A. Connors and A.C. Bishard were due to hold the meetings March 20.
Gentile said they had advised him it is necessary to postpone the conferences until April 3.
The men are to discuss the statewide ban on open burning with the Salida City Council and the Chaffee County Commissioners.
They will be here at the invitation on Police Chief Harry Cable who recently tried unsuccessfully to get a variance on the burning ban to permit several salvage yards in the area to burn out the hulks of wrecked cars and render them acceptable by the steel mill in Pueblo.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1997: Friends of the Salida Steam Plant turned out in force to the Saint Patrick’s Day fundraiser, “Shamrocks and Shillelaghs,” at the Jackson Hotel in Poncha Springs Saturday evening.
According to the Steam Plant Committee, the event raised in excess of $1,000 toward purchase of a heating installation at the facility on Sackett Avenue.
The sold-out event featured limerick and spud decorating (Mr. and Mrs. Potatohead) contests, corned beef and cabbage and a cash bar, which purportedly included a green beer.
