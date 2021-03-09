140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 12, 1881: Mr. D. H. Craig, brother of L. W. Craig, arrived in Salida this week from Chillicothe, Missouri.
Mr. Craig has had several years experience in the dry-goods business and comes here for the purpose of taking charge of his brother’s business in that line while L. W. looks after business on the outside and in the mining camps.
It is enterprising businessman that this country wants just now, and it is a pleasure to note the arrival of all such.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 15, 1921: Nearly 200 people attended the masquerade dance given Friday evening at the Poncha Springs School by the Columbine Club, a large crowd of whom were spectators.
A two piece orchestra furnished excellent music and a most enjoyable evening was spent, during which a lunch was served.
It was declared by those attending that it was one of the most enjoyable dances ever given in Poncha Springs.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 7, 1946: Charles F. Stewart, Gunnison lawyer, had a narrow escape Thursday morning when his car ran off the road near the Upper Hydro plant on Highway 50. The car rolled over several times, hit the Hydro road and again rolled until it came to rest in a field. Mr. Stewart was not hurt. He was driving west.
State patrolman Carl Dowell investigated the accident but Mr. Stewart had called his brother in Gunnison and was on his way home when the officer reached the scene. The car was badly wrecked.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1971: A proposed constitutional amendment lowering the voting age in Colorado to 18 in all elections was introduced in the State House of Representatives Wednesday under the sponsorship of two lawmakers who opposed lowering the voting age last year.
The new amendment, which is coupled with a section giving the 18-year-olds all the rights and responsibilities of adults, is sponsored by Rep. Ralph Cole, R-Littleton, and Senate Majority Leader William Armstrong of Aurora.
Cole and Armstrong, who voted against a proposed constitutional amendment last year lowering the voting age to 19, said they thought there was nothing else to do now but give 18-year-olds the right to vote in all elections.
The U.S. Supreme Court in December ruled that 18-year-olds can vote for federal offices – President, Vice President, U.S. Senate and Congressman.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 4, 1996: Approximately 50 residents of the 1300 to 1600 blocks of K Street and of Koenig Subdivision turned out to a special meeting called by Salida City Administrator Pat Brooks Wednesday, Feb. 28, to discuss a proposed trail that would connect the Salida Trail to Centennial Park on U.S. 50.
By a margin of approximately 45-5, in a show of hands, residents opposed the plan they said would reduce their property values and open the neighborhood to other problems.
