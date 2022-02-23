140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 25, 1882: We have received, with the compliments of F.W. Helmick & Co. the publishers, a copy of an alleged song and chorus entitled “God Bless the Little Woman,” the plot being based of Mrs. Garfield’s devotion to her stricken husband.
Enclosed with the sheet was copy for a complimentary notice that would make about half a column.
We do not publish that notice, but will say that as a piece of disgusting slush the sheet is a very superior piece.
If you want music don’t buy it.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Feb. 24, 1922: One hunderd and fifty business men of Salida and their employes turned out Wednesday with picks and shovels to work on Tenderfoot road.
More than a quarter mile of the road was cleared of rocks and made ready for the finishing touches. The affair was in charge of the Lions Club.
A strong wind was blowing and there were several minor casualties, including blistered hands, stone bruises and dust in eyes.
Ralph Unger was the first to report for medical attention, having received a rock in the eye when he leaned too heavily on a pick.
Clarence Hopp received a light cut on the forhead from a flying splinter.
Guy Hall was unable to show up at the job, but it was evident he planned to do a big day’s work for he sent a team to take his place.
A.C. Goddard had even a greater notion of his prowess. He sent a team and two men to do his bit.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Feb. 27, 1947: Skiing was excellent this weekend on the Monarch course. The depth of the packed snow on the course was thirty-nine inches Sunday, with three inches of fresh snow. Both tows were in operation.
Jack Reid is caretaker at Inn Ferno Saturdays and Sundays.
The State Highway department clears the road to the ski course Saturdays and Sundays.
There are small hills for beginners.
The skiing is expected to be good until April.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 23, 1972: Salida Hot Springs pool will open again this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in another test of the potential for winter swimming.
An earlier trial run over the Christmas holidays, proved successful so far as attendance was concerned, but revealed that a certain amount of “winterizing” had to be done.
Pool manager Dick Morgan said today all work has been completed.
It includes steam heat in all of the rooms and laying out of sidewalks to the new doorways.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Feb. 24, 1997: Two storms dumped up to 36 inches of snow on the upper Arkansas Valley over the weekend.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort west of Nathrop reported about 24 inches of snow from the first storm Thursday night and Friday morning.
Then, Saturday night and Sunday, a second storm deposited another 12 inches, with snow still falling through the day Sunday.
“Snow was falling like I’ve never seen it fall before,” said Justin Hutchcraft of the resort.
Salida received about 7 inches from he first storm and 6 more inches from the second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.