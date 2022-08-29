140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 26, 1882: Workmen are placing material on the ground for the foundation of another block for Hunt.
This new building is to be 60 by 75 feet and is on E street, northside, immediately west of the alley next to the old Hunt building.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 25, 1922: The Salida Granite Corporation yesterday awarded a contract to Ehrhart and Harlan for the building of a road to the red granite quarry near Texas creek.
The road will be 5,500 feet long and is through a rocky formation that will make it necessary to blast almost the entire distance.
It will be finished in 60 or 90 days. T. J. Ehrhart, senior partner of the contracting firm, was state highway commissioner until recently and Mr. Harlan is a road builder of many years experience.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sep. 2, 1947: A blown out rear tire caused an automobile wreck Monday one mile east of Maysville on Highway 50, in which three persons were injured.
They are Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Timme of Denver and Mrs. Sophie White of Los Angeles.
They were taken to the Rio Grande hospital. Their injuries are not considered serious.
Highway patrolman Keith Kloppel, who investigated the accident, said the car skidded 65 feet and rolled off an 8-foot embankment.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sep. 1, 1972: Parking meter regulations were back into effect in Salida today after a summer-long moratorium during which two hours of free parking was permitted on the downtown streets.
The City Council voted four weeks ago to reimpose the meters primarily on the grounds that the city needed the $9,000 to $10,000 annual revenue produced by the devices in the form of collections and fines.
Effective hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. excepting Sundays and holidays.
Rates are unchanged, 5 cents per hour or 12 minutes for 1 cent.
Violators will be fined 25 cents for each infraction which is paid at once, $1 if allowed to go beyond the day of violation.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 25, 1997: Valid loitering tickets from Friday’s “Loiter-in” protest are worth a 25 percent discount at J-Squared Software, free admission at the door at the Victoria Tavern, free coffee at Crooked Hearts Coffee House and Book Store … so, of course, not a single ticket was given out.
“We wouldn’t have enough tickets to go around,” said Salida Police Chief Darwin Hibbs, present Friday to see the gathering remained peaceful.
“These things aren’t decided in the trenches anyway,” he said. “This one will be decided in (Salida Municipal Court) Sept. 3.
Salida attorney Ernest Marquez is fighting loitering tickets in Judge Bill Alderton’s court that day, with assistance from the American Civil Liberties Union.
Disappointed (to some extent) at emerging from the fray with no ticket to show for their civil disobedience, protesters nevertheless got their point across – that the city should repeal its allegedly unconstitutional loitering law.
