140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 13, 1880: There is talk among some of the owners of prospects on Raspberry Mountain, of consolidating some of the most promising of their prospects and forming a company, and of placing a portion of the stock on the market for the purpose of raising funds for the proper and profitable working of them.
There are some very fine prospects on this mountain.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Nov. 16, 1920: James T. Blunkall last night tendered his resignation as city marshal. He has accepted a position as special agent for the D. & R.G. railroad, between Salida and Glenwood Springs at a much larger salary that he was receiving from the city. Mr. Blunkall was appointed night marshal nearly four years ago and he was promoted to marshal two years ago. Fred Hampe, night marshal was appointed marshal to succeed Mr. Blunkall, and Claude Williams, former captain in the army, was appointed night marshall.
Before he tendered his resignation last night, Mr. Blunkall passed cigars to the members of city council, to get them in good humor. He was afraid they might not accept his resignation.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 16, 1945: Sheriff Emmett Shewalter’s breakfast was interrupted Wednesday morning by a telephone call from the sheriff at Cortez, who said that a Buick car with a Chaffee County license was abandoned there. The sheriff said a garage in Cortez had been broken into and an auto stolen. Apparently the thieves had abandoned the Chaffee County car.
A check of the number showed that the car belonged to Jack Hamilton. Mr. Hamilton had not missed his car. He told Sheriff Shewalter it was parked Tuesday night back of the locker plant on Second Street, locked and with a flat tire.
Sheriff Shewalter also was notified that three boys, who live near Cortez, had stolen an army truck at Englewood. Prints of the dual wheels of an army truck were found near the place where the Hamilton car was parked. There were also footprints that indicated that the flat ties had been repaired.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 16, 1970: A committee of city officials has recommended installation of “YIELD” signs at 13 intersections, in the city, including third and C streets, where a traffic fatality took place last month.
Corners recommended for signing are C and B Streets, where they are intersected by 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets, and Maxwell Street between Walnut and Teller Streets, according to Police Chief Harry Cable, a member of the committee which recommended the signing.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 14, 1995: The Colorado Division of Wildlife has inspected an approved trail work at and between Sand and Frantzhurst lakes, Chaffee County Administrator Frank Thomas reported Monday.
He made that report during Monday’s afternoon work session of the Board of Chaffee County Commissioners.
Thomas also told the board the state Department of Transportation approved the use of trails along CRs 140 and 160, paid in part by a grant of federal highway enhancement funds overseen by CDOT.
