140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1881: The Denver and Rio Grande railroad company has spent a large amount of money in improvements at this point.
When the road reached here last May the offices of the company were kept in box cars, then a temporary building was erected and used until the present substantial stone building was finished in October. It is a very substantial building 24x60 feet. Mr. Frank Crozer is the gentlemanly agent.
The company has a water tank and a section house of the most substantial character and is building a roundhouse of ten stalls. Mr. R. Wilson has this work in charge and will soon complete it, when work on repair shops will be commenced and pushed to completion.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 7, 1921: Charles “Brownie” Wickers was appointed a city fireman at the meeting of the City Council Monday night. The new law having taken effect, the council has appointed an additional fireman so that the platoon system can be adopted.
Instead of working a twenty-four hour shift heretofore, the firemen will be divided into twelve-hour shifts with two men on each shift.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 9, 1946: The army is asking theatre commanders to send home all soldiers who can be spared, regardless whether they have enough points for discharge, it was learned today.
Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, army chief of staff, told President Truman that the GI’s clamoring to be sent home from Manila “are good men” and in no way guilty of breaches of discipline.
He also told the President that, despite the current criticism at home and abroad, the army must not be permitted to demobilize at a rate that would shrink it below minimum requirements.
The army meantime reported the 5,000,000th soldier discharged since V-E day would be released today.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 6, 1971: Eighteen-year-olds still may not register to vote in federal elections here, says Chaffee County Clerk Jasper Cortese.
The Supreme Court ruled last month that 18-year-olds may vote in federal elections for president, U.S. Senator and Congressmen, but held that state voting laws will continue to govern state and local contests.
Until Cortese hears from the election commission in Colorado Secretary of State Byron Anderson’s office, he says he will follow state law which allows only persons aged 21 or older to register.
He speculated that the current state legislature would change the state statutes on elections to conform to the Supreme Court ruling.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 9, 1996: The Chaffee County Airport Commission voted last week to effectively remove the county from the airport business.
By voting 3-2 to dissolve itself in favor of a financial overseer who would evenly split county funding between the county’s two airports, the commission sent a message to county taxpayers, commission member Lloyd Johnson said.
“People up north are paying taxes too,” Johnson said.”Those tax dollars are all going to the airport (Harriet Alexander Field) in Salida.”
