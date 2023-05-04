The Weekly Mail, May 5, 1883: Mr. J.M. Williams, who has recently been appointed as a postal clerk on the Gunnison division of the Denver and Rio Grande, is the only colored man in the mail service in Colorado.
Mr. Williams is rapidly mastering the duties of his offices and will prove an efficient public servant.
The Salida Mail, May 11, 1923: Ground was broken this morning for the new machine shops in Salida. The Rio Grande will spend $70,000 on the building.
It will be located between the new and the old roundhouses and its completion will be rushed as rapidly as possible.
A steam shovel is at work today making the excavation for the building.
The new shops will be able to handle a larger variety of work, which will mean an increase in the number of shop employes here.
The Salida Daily Mail, May 2, 1948: The home of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Glenn at Poncha Springs was completely destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon, while the family was away.
The cause of the fire was not determined. The Glenns lost all their possessions except the clothing they were wearing.
Mrs. Glenn and son Eddie had been visiting in Salida and were returning home when they saw the house ablaze.
Assistance was asked of the Salida fire department and two firemen were sent to Poncha Springs but the blaze was beyond control.
The house was a frame building erected in 1880 during the end of the Poncha boom by John Royer, a contractor.
It had been known for years as the Hoffman house.
The family of Carl McMullen next door also were away from home at the time of the fire.
The Mountain Mail, May 8, 1973: Columbine Manor Nursing Home will begin receiving its first residents next Monday according to an announcement today by officials of the facility.
On Friday of this week county and city officials, the medical staff and a number of the subcontractors who worked in the building will be given a tour of the facilities and briefed on the program.
Sunday a public open house is to be staged between 1 and 5 p.m.
The entire community has been invited to attend.
Among the first residents will be 24 patients from the geriatric care unit at Salida Hospital, which is to be closed now that the nursing home facilities are available.
The Mountain Mail, May 11, 1998: Pleasant weather and lots of great-tasting chili combined to make the 15th annual Howard Chili Cookoff a success.
The 1998 Green Chili Cook Award goes to Pete Davidson and Michele Biaro, who were sponsored by Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center.
Second place went to Jackie and Dan Carey, sponsored by Scanga Meat Co.; and third place went to Ray Van Esselstein, sponsored by Howard Volunteer Fire Department.
Seven red chili cooks competed for the awards Sunday, with first place going to Foster of Leisure Homes; second place went to Roy Van Esselstein, sponsored by Lone Wolf Disposal; and third to Carla Gillespie, sponsored by Auto Valley Restoration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.