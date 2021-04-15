140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 16, 1881: The meeting for song: at the church was pretty well attended Thursday evening.
As soon as the new organ arrives, and it has been on the way for nearly two weeks, these meetings will be held at seven o’clock Sunday evenings.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 15, 1921: Two hundred school teachers will attend the summer session of the Normal Institute in Salida during the first two weeks of August.
They are coming from Lake, Fremont, Pueblo and Custer counties and there will be prominent educators from Denver and other cities also in attendance.
Mrs. Marion Wallace, county superintendent of schools was elected secretary of the Seventh Normal district, and the meeting recently held in Denver and the summer session came here at her invitation.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, April 15, 1946: A meeting of the Chaffee County Young Citizen’s League was held in the Junior High School Saturday morning with twenty-six delegates present.
The purpose of this organization is to teach American citizenship and character. Ray Toomer is county president.
Each school reported on the accomplishments of the chapters during the year.
They took part in scrap paper drives, filled Junior Red Cross gift boxes, made gifts for Children’s Hospital, helped with school programs and helped to keep schools and school grounds in good condition.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 14, 1971: The Rocky Mountain Livestock Market in Salida is temporarily discontinuing its Friday auction of livestock starting this week, according to Fritz Rundell, president of the livestock corporation.
Sales will re-open before the fall selling season, he said.
The shutdown is a voluntary move during the slow sales period to permit the corporation to arrange for re-financing and re-organization, Rundell said.
The market will continue to handle farm and public auction sales.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 18, 1996: After 72 years of family ownership, Johnny and Lois Martinez sold their local trash hauling company to Waste Management Inc. on March 29.
But don’t expect too many changes in the Martinez service. There will still be a Martinez in charge. Scott Martinez (Johnny and Lois’s son) was retained by WMI to serve as the manager of area operations.
“We’re open to growth, but in the near term it’s business as usual,” said WMI Southern Colorado division president Jay Brandt in a telephone interview Tuesday.
Brandt described the deal as a “good fit.”
Although the company’s official name will change to MTC, the trucks and the bills will retain the name “Martinez.”.
