140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1881: Under the management of the present town board Salida as a corporation has not only been kept out of debt, but there is money in the treasury and not a single warrant outstanding. It is therefore in good condition to take hold of some of the improvements needed by the town.
We would suggest to the people of the town and to the town board that this would be a good time to take steps looking toward securing water for the town in the future.
It is true that the amount of water in the streams is so large that there is hardly a probability of there ever being less than sufficient for the entire neighborhood.
But the time may be when the water of the South Arkansas, which is much better than that in the main river, will be taken out by large ditches to irrigate farms that will be opened on the mesa west of town, and the town thus left in the lurch.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 2, 1921: A meeting of the Commercial club will be called soon to consider a proposition made by the Fogle Pump works of La Junta to establish a factory here. It is planned to install a plant, which will give employment to twenty-five men and which will serve districts of the west. Salida is considered an ideal location on account of its railroad facilities.
One of the pumps has been on exhibition for several weeks at the F street bridge. It is a floating device which rises and falls with the stream and cannot be washed away.
Thousands of pumps are used for irrigation purposes where ditches are impracticable, but this is said to be the only one invented which is not in danger of being washed away in high water.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 25, 1946: Camp Hale Ski course, which was abandoned by the army after the war, will again be put into use in training soldiers who will get their ski training during the week and the public will be allowed to use the course on Saturday and Sunday.
The ski course is one of the best in the country and is especially adapted to the training of soldiers.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 20, 1971: More allotments were made by the county commissioners Monday for the 4-H Fair building being constructed on county road 140 west of Salida just east of the county barn.
A sewage system costing $650 was authorized pending approval of commission chairman Dick Tuttle.
The commissioners also accepted a price quotation of $975 by check for the electrical wiring, $185 for an amplifier, and a $139 price quotation for partitioning of the restrooms and kitchen.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1996: Dr. David Arnett purchased Jessica Woolmington’s Grand Champion beef at the 4-H Market Livestock Sale Friday night at the New Old-fashioned Chaffee County Fair.
The going price for the animal was $3,700.
Tate Scanga’s Reserve Grand Champion beef went to Cut No Slak Construction Company and Swartz and Young Certified Public Accountants for $1,900.
The Grand Champion sheep, belonging to Rebecca Woolmington, sold to state senator Linda Powers for $950.
Jessica Woolmington’s Reserve Grand Champion sheep went to Morning Star Automotive for $650. Dan Arnett’s Grand Champion swine sold to G & G Western Wear for $2,000.
Blake Bennett’s Reserve Grand Champion swine sold to Scanga Meat Company for $750.
