140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 16, 1882: The grand jury of this county will meet next week.
Anyone who stands in fear of that august body can visit his wife’s relatives until it adjourns.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Sept. 15, 1922: The style show held at the Mary Stoke store Wednesday afternoon was the first of its kind ever held in Salida.
It was attended by an immense crowd and all were charmed by the excellence of the display.
One hundred garments, including suits, coats and dresses and hats, were shown.
The models were Salida ladies who volunteered.
A stage was erected at the foot of the balcony stairway and the models descended the stairway from the dressing room upstairs.
They promenaded on the stage before the audience, which was seated in the main part of the store.
The store was beautifully decorated with flowers and potted plants, orchids and purple shades predominating.
Music was a feature of the show.
Miss Stokes was congratulated by all on the excellence of the program.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 15, 1947: The Rio Grande depot at Buena Vista was put out of commission temporarily by a fire, started on the roof of the building at 2:50 o’clock Sunday afternoon.
Fifty percent of the roof and fifty percent of the second story were destroyed. But damage to the ground floor was due to water only.
The fire department reported the fire out in thirty minutes.
The railroad offices are located in a small building while repairs, started this morning, are underway. It is expected the repairs will be completed this week.
The second story has not been in use since the Colorado Midland was junked.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 15, 1972: A project has been launched at Poncha Springs to convert a vacant plot of ground across the street from the City Hall into a park.
A volunteer work day has been scheduled this coming Sunday, which is aimed at clearing rocks from the ground so that it can be prepared for seeding in the spring.
Long-range plans include the installation of playground equipment and the planting of shrubbery.
The ground involved measures approximately 300 by 400 feet.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 9, 1997: At 9 a.m. Wednesday a multi-year process will culminate in the opening of Salida’s new Wal-Mart Supercenter.
The 109,000-square-foot business on West U.S. 50 will be jammed with all the goods that shoppers may have missed for the past days at the old store.
The existing store, across from the intersection of E Street and U.S. 50, will close at 6 p.m. today, and whatever remains therein will be moved west to the new store, which will be open the next morning at 9.
Store manager Ron Ertl said the company expects the Supercenter to draw customers from miles around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.