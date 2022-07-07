140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1882: A.W. Jones returned Saturday evening from his trip to Pitkin and vicinity.
From Mr. Jones we learn that the shaft in the Broaddus lode, in which he has an interest, has reached a depth of forty-two feet from the bottom of the drift.
The vein at that depth is three feet and nine inches between walls with a rich pay streak of twelve inches.
The entire vein is pay but the richest is confined to the twelve inches.
Mr. Jones carries in his pocket some buttons taken from assays made from the rich pay streak that are handsome.
Mr. Jones feels like a rich man, and well he may if the mine pans out as well as present indications.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 4, 1922: Traffic on the D.&R.G.W. was halted for twelve hours by a washout of 300 feet of track two miles west of Salida at 7:30 o’clock Friday evening.
Passenger trains Nos. 3, 4, 15 and 16 were delayed until 7 o’clock Saturday morning.
An irrigation ditch overflowed alongside the track and tore away an embankment.
The ditch received an oversupply of water, probably from the rain which fell heavily at 4:30 o’clock the same afternoon.
The rain was made of cloudburst stuff but no serious damage was done in this locality.
It proved a help to the farms which had been parching for the last ten days preceding.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 8, 1947: Eddie Mahe of Pueblo has purchased the Salida Plumbing & Appliance Co. from Jack Buell. Mr. Mahe and family are living at 305 Park Ave.
Mr. Mahe comes to Salida well recommended as a first class mechanic, having a lifetime of experience by growing up in a plumbing shop in Grand Junction where his father was in business for many years.
Salida is fortunate in having a man of his experience selecting Salida to enter business.
Mr. Buell was with Crane O’Fallon Company as heating engineer for fifteen years before coming to Salida two and a half years ago. He will make his headquarters in Pueblo.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 5, 1972: The problem of adequate water of the proper temperature for the Salida Hot Springs and for a pool and baths operated by Mr. and Mrs. Merle Gregg on city-owned property at Poncha Springs may be on its way to a solution.
Mrs. Gregg told The Mountain Mail that city workers had again cut-in water to supply the Poncha Springs pool this morning after it had been shut off about two weeks ago.
Allowing 24 hours for filling, she said operations were expected to resume by the end of the week.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 14, 1997: A single-engine airplane crashed Friday on Monarch Pass, killing a couple from Italy and two dentists from Virginia.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Byron Woodside, 64, of Manassas, Va., was piloting the Navion 145 plane, which was flying from Grand Island, Neb., to Grand Junction when it struck a power pole and crashed into a maintenance building at the old CF&I quarry area.
Emergency crews arriving at the scene found the old 80-by-35-foot stone and wood maintenance building engulfed in flames and billowing thick smoke.
Aviation fuel is believed to have contributed to the fire.
Firefighters from three departments battled the blaze for over an hour, pumping 30,000 gallons of water on it.
