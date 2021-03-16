140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 19, 1881: James Fitzsimmons received serious injuries on Thursday of this week from being blown up in the tunnel of the Sunnyside mine above Junction City.
There were two shots in and after the explosion, supposing that both had gone off, Fitzsimmons went into the tunnel and was quite near the place where the charges were put in when the second explosion occurred.
His face was badly cut up with rock, and it is feared that he may lose his eyesight.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 25, 1921: Miss Mary MacSweeney, sister of Lord Mayor Terence MacSweeney of Cork, Ireland, who died after a hunger strike of ninety-four days, in protest against his illegal imprisonment by the British government, addressed a crowd of 300 at the Salida depot Wednesday in behalf of the Irish republic.
An express truck at the Salida depot was decorated with the American flag and green bunting and on this she was asked to mount and address the people who had gathered to see and hear her. She was presented with a large bouquet by the women sympathizers in Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 14, 1946: Delma Justice, 19-year-old Buena Vista girl, was kidnapped by four men at 11:15 o’clock this morning from the Josephine mines, five miles west of Buena Vista, on the Leadville highway, her mother, Mrs. Josephine Justice, reported to the police.
Mrs. Justice, who has been operating the Josephine Lode mining claims for several years, said that she and the girl were at the mine when four men drove up.
One of them seized the girl and drove off toward Buena Vista, while the three others stripped the wiring from Mrs. Justice’s car, so that she could not use it. Then they drove away in a truck and headed toward Buena Vista.
Mrs. Justice told the sheriff that she thought the men were from Ohio.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 15, 1971: The extensive land and air hunt which began for four Salida residents in a missing Cessna Skylane 182 ended in the discovery of all four Sunday afternoon “20 miles from nowhere,” near the Colorado-Wyoming border, as one of the rescuers put it.
All four passengers are alive. Merle Entz, 35, pilot of the plane and operator of Salida airport, and Charles Hague, were reported in good condition with only cuts and bruises.
Frank Chelf drove to Steamboat Springs to pick up the two men. He left around 8 a.m. today.
Mrs. McLaughlin suffered chest injuries, and Mrs. Hague incurred a severely shattered fracture of the arm. They are reported to be in satisfactory condition today at Routt County Memorial hospital in Steamboat Springs.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 13, 1996: A pink brick house that was at 1425 E St. yesterday, is at 517 Blake St. today.
The one-story residence attracted a sizable audience Tuesday morning as Lowry Contracting moved it approximately 13 blocks to the new address. Things were going well at about 7 a.m. as the “oversize load” made its way down D Street, but trouble awaited at the corner of Ninth and D, as the trailer carrying the house became stuck as it attempted to turn right in the intersection.
The house remained firmly wedged in the intersection with the curb, a stop sign and a light pole forming a barrier of the right. Compounding the problem, a metal d support beam under the truck, prevented the cab from turning any further. Workmen solved the problem by cutting off a section of the beam.
It was bout 9:45 a.m. when the pink brick house arrived “home” at 517 Blake Street.
