140 years ago

The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: The undersigned will receive bids from this date until February 1, 1883, for the burial of persons who die in the hospital at this place during the year 1883. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved. For particulars inquire of me at Mulvany’s store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.