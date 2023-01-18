The Mountain Mail, Jan. 20, 1883: The undersigned will receive bids from this date until February 1, 1883, for the burial of persons who die in the hospital at this place during the year 1883. The right to reject any or all bids is reserved. For particulars inquire of me at Mulvany’s store.
The Salida Mail, Jan. 16, 1923: Leonard Pope, 25 years old, was arrested yesterday, charged with attempting to sell stolen goods.
Property recently stolen from the home of F.W. Gloyd, was found in his possession.
Pope said he bought the articles from a stranger.
The police are investigating his whereabouts on the day of the burglary.
Pope has not been employed for some time, the police say.
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1948: The sewage disposal ordinance which was passed on first reading and deferred by the outgoing city council, was read again at the city council meeting last night.
Members of the council have heard complaints about some of the provisions of the proposed ordinance, and it has decided to give the question more thought.
Alderman Donohue suggested that the city make an investigation of the plan adopted by Rocky Ford.
That city owns two garbage trucks and makes collections daily of garbage, ashes, tree limbs, tin cans and other refuse.
A charge of 50 cents a month is made against each householder and a bigger charge for restaurants and others requiring more service.
According to reports from Rocky Ford the plan is very popular because it costs less than the average householder pays for regular removal of ashes, tin cans and the like.
The ordinance was again passed on second reading and the council will investigate the whole question further before the next meeting.
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 18, 1973: A $650,000 lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Denver Wednesday against International Harvester Co. and Ward Industries Inc. the manufacturers of the chassis and body of a school bus which crashed on Monarch Pass in 1971, killing nine persons.
The suit was filed by Mrs. Billie Floyd and daughters Susan and Jeanne.
Mrs. Floyd’s husband, Leon, an assistant coach of the Gunnison Junior High School varsity football team, died in the crash.
The new bus, carrying the football team to a game in Salida, allegedly lost its transmission and brakes coming down the east side of 11,312-foot Monarch Pass Sept. 11, 1971.
Floyd and eight members of the team were killed and 38 others were injured.
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 26, 1998: Caring and Sharing is now open at its new location at 340 W, First St., across from the E-Z Way Store.
“We’ve had lots of wonderful volunteers helping with the move,” said Helen Nachtrieb, director, “and I want to thank all of them for their help.”
The building was purchased by Salida Mayor Ralph “R.T.” Taylor, especially for Caring and Sharing, just before Christmas.
The location that Caring and Sharing had been using for approximately 10 years was owned by Episcopal Church of the Ascension, and was needed for its youth program.
United Construction, Lowry Construction and Y&K Excavation moved the charitable agency to its new location, and ever since volunteers have been busy cleaning, painting and fixing the building in preparation for the opening.
