140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 30, 1882: The hose boys were out Wednesday evening for a drill.
They threw water fifteen or twenty feet over the flag pole on the corner of F and First streets.
Just how high the pole is we can’t say.
Some say it is sixty-five feet and others say seventy-five.
The water went high enough at any rate to do good service in any building that may be erected in Salida for a long time to come.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Oct. 6, 1922: C.H. Kelleher, of Denver, has been appointed manager of the Salida office and plant of the Colorado Power company.
He has been with the company for some time.
Mr. Kelleher succeeds F.H. Wiley, who resigned a short time ago to go to California.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Oct. 3, 1947: W.R. Rickard answered the call for hunting knives for G.I.s in England three years ago and sent his knife to Ted Argys, Jr. Ted fought his way into Germany and after the fight was over there he sent it back to Rickard.
Stewart Sexton then sent the knife to his son Hank, who was stationed on New Guinea. Hank cut a path through several of the Pacific Isles and then into Japan. The knife, like a boomerang, returned home with Hank a few days ago.
The knife is again in the possession of Mr. Rickard, who says he wouldn’t take a million dollars for it.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Oct. 5, 1972: Tony Gentile, commander of Ray Lines Post No. 64 of the American Legion, and George Dorson, commander of District 12, attended the second annual installation of officers ceremony and presentation of a permanent charter to Charles Bulger Post No. 35 at the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City on Thursday evening.
The post, organized in December 1970, is the only one with a penal institution in the United States. A temporary charter was granted in May of 1971.
The post was named in honor of Colonel Charles Bulger, one of Theodore Roosevelt’s rough riders, who committed a murder in the Shirley-Savoy Hotel in Denver in 1914 when mistaken for a member of the militia by a group of striking coal miners, who gave him a severe beating.
After serving 46 years in the institution he died in 1964 in a Denver nursing home.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1997: Poncha Springs cleaned up and dedicated playground and park equipment Saturday.
Contributing to the project were Doug and Jane Pinto of the Jackson Hotel, $200; and Don Dill of Pine Creek Homes, $500. A grant from Great Outdoors Colorado contributed $4,000.
Ken Shake Jr. and Jeff Ogden of Valley Plumbing contributed labor and supplies for the installation of a drinking fountain, and Lawrence Nichols of Hard Rock Paving and Redi Mix contributed concrete.
Willie Yuniker of Hurricane Flats helped install equipment.
Ken Shake and Jim Hiller of the town’s maintenance department installed the equipment.
Saturday was also town clean-up day.
