140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1883: Bickel Brothers will, in a few days,0 open their wholesale and retail boot and shoe manufacturing establishment on F street.
These gentlemen are thoroughly conversant with all the art of manufacturing good work of all kinds in their line.
The factory will be supplied with all the modern machinery for manufacturing and they propose to use only the best of stock.
They will do a heavy wholesale trade, besides filling all home orders.
All wishing good goods cheap should give them a call.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 13, 1923: George W. Vaughn is making extensive improvements on G street.
The Lodge livery barn has been entirely remodeled and converted into a modern store building with new floor and new ceiling.
The second story has been converted into a modern apartment of four rooms.
Mr. Vaughn will open a grocery store in the new building while the building next door, which he also remodeled, will be used for the implement department.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 9, 1948: Two rooms of the Rudolph Zelasnikar home at Smeltertown was completely destroyed at 2 o’clock this morning.
Their son, Rudy, awakened to find the room afire.
As he ran to notify his father a door was left open and fire was roaring through the two rooms when Mr. Zelasnikar appeared.
Two other children, Delphi and Gregory, who were asleep in the same room escaped from the burning structure.
Gregory, 4 years old, was painfully burned on the hands and legs. He is in the Rio Grande hospital for treatment.
A kerosene lamp left burning in the children’s room is believed to have caused the fire.
All the bedding, furniture and the children’s clothing were completely destroyed.
Neighbors formed a bucket brigade and kept the flames from reaching the rest of the house.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 15, 1973: Definitely the event of the years, perhaps the biggest thing since Salida was founded 94 years ago – the Denver Playboy Bunnies are coming to Salida to play basketball with a local team, the Bunny Hunters.
This almost epic event will take place nest Thursday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the game sponsored by the Spartan Booster Club, are $1.75 for adults and $1 for students.
They are available at D&J Carpet Corral, Gibson’s Discount, Salida Flower Store and Golden Aspen Art Gallery at 133 E. First St.
Andreas Field House seats only 1,800, so plan on getting tickets before the night of the game.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 17, 1998: Kerry Haug and Tony Schiappacasse were recognized Friday as the youngest members of Neighbors Volunteer Caregivers, at the organization’s fundraising banquet at St. Joseph School gym.
Some 135 people attended the program to recognize those serving as volunteers and to raise funds.
Haug and Schiappacasse, elementary school students in Salida, make regular calls to elderly Caregivers recipients.
According to Debbie Straight, project coordinator, the two young volunteers are among some 50 volunteers providing services to about 42 care recipients throughout the Upper Arkansas Valley from Texas Creek to Leadville.
