140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 30, 1881: The county commissioners at their recent session failed to agree on plans and specifications for a courthouse, and consequently the question of voting bonds has not been submitted to the voters of the county.
There are some people in the upper end of the county who think the proper thing for the commissioners to do is to decide on a courthouse costing forty or fifty thousand dollars, let the contract and pay for it by issuing warrants without asking the consent of the people.
What do the tax-payers of the county think of that?
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 2, 1921: Harry L. McGinnis, superintendent of schools at Buena Vista, fell off a two story house in that town last week and escaped without a scratch or bruise.
When he was falling he drew his knees against his stomach and clasped his hands over his knees. He alighted on his side. Mr. McGinnis was telling Salida friends today that it is the easiest thing in the world to avoid injury in falling.
The formula apparently has not reached the ears of airplane pilots. Mr. McGinnis was painting a roof when he fell.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 30, 1946: Werner Carl Schwarzmiller, who shot and seriously wounded T.R. O’Haver, was brought from the Canon City penitentiary yesterday to appear in the district court when his attorney, Charles F. Stewart, filed a motion for a change of venue.
The motion was based on the grounds that this community is so incensed that Schwarzmiller could not secure a fair trial here.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 22, 1971: The 89-year-old woman for whom Harriet Alexander field is named doesn’t “particularly care to fly,” but she helped found the seven-year-old Salida airport and recently paid off the terminals final construction debt because,”I feel we’re in a space age.”
Mrs. Alexander gave $1,000 which marked her as one of the first contributors to the local airport terminal whose construction was started in 1967.
This week her $1,335 check made her the financial contributor to pay off the debt owed for the airport building, which cost $18,454, not counting the city’s free labor, valued at between $2,700 to $3,000, according to Bob Harrison president of the Salida Flying and Civic Club.
Mrs. Alexander, a city councilwoman from 1953 to 63 was in The Stick of the controversy about a new airport in the early 1960s.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 5, 1996: Evan Englert doesn’t have any idea of what he’s done.
Englert a six-year-old Salida mutton buster, got a 50-point ride from a sheep in Sunday’s finals of the mutton bustin’ event at the New Old-fashioned Chaffee County Fair to take first place. “I just held onto his neck,” Evans said. “I knew I could do it. It was pretty easy.”
But by holding onto the hard bucking sheep, Evan earned the right to represent Chaffee County in the Colorado Professional Rodeo Association rodeo in Kiowa during the National Western Stock Show in Denver in January.
