140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 21, 1882: We learn from C.A. Hawkins, one of the officers of the Hancock Iron and Silver mining company, that there are at present a force of 18 men at work on the Hancock iron ledge.
Up to Saturday night 200 feet of development work had been done, and at that time the breast of the open cut, all iron ore, was 40 feet high.
There are now between 1,000 and 1.200 tons of iron ore on the Hancock dump ready for shipment.
The mine is in such shape that with a slightly increased force of men ore can be knocked down faster than teams can carry it away.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Jan. 24, 1922: The Saguache Commercial Club last Friday endorsed the proposed Ute Trail Road which the Salida Commercial Club is endeavoring to have constructed.
In presenting the question to the Saguache club, senator Frank Means stated it would shorten the distance to Denver by 50 miles and would be the means of attracting more tourists to this part of the state.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 20, 1947: While Sheriff Charles McCormick of Saguache County was bringing Cleofes Martinez to Salida for questioning Saturday evening the man fled from the automobile and escaped. He was suspected of being an escaped prisoner.
McCormick arrested the man and a woman at a bonfire near Villa Grove.
When they neared Poncha Springs the man asked to be excused from the car.
While the sheriff was attempting to handcuff the prisoner he fled.
McCormick fired two shots but both missed.
He brought the woman to Salida. She said she is not the man’s wife and that she did not think he had a police record.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 19, 1972: As soon as necessary remodeling work can be completed at Salida Hot Springs pool to adapt it for cold-weather operations, another test session will be held to determine how much demand there is for wintertime weekend sessions.
Councilman Ed Bradbury told his fellow aldermen this week that the experimental sessions over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday had been quite successful, netting about the same amount in admissions as average summer session days.
Bradbury said steam pipe and fittings had been ordered to equip locker and dressing rooms with heating outlets.
He said as soon as the materials arrived work will begin.
Bradbury first suggested the winter sessions to the council, suggesting that many skiers enjoy hot water swimming after a day on the slopes.
It was pointed out at that time that both Glenwood Springs and Steamboat Springs operate similar facilities on a year-round basis.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 17, 1997: Water quality in the east fork of the Arkansas River above Leadville has improved dramatically, according to a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation report released recently.
The study indicates that a “preponderance of evidence” suggest that a major recovery of aquatic insects and fish has occurred downstream of a water treatment plant operated by the BOR.
The Leadville mine drainage tunnel, a 2-mile long conduit completed during the Korean War to remove water from metal-producing mines, was determined to be a significant pollution source to the Arkansas River in the 1970s.
In March 1992, the bureau completed construction and began operating the $6.8 million water treatment plant designed to remove toxic heavy metals from the tunnel’s discharge.
