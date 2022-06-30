140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 1, 1882: Salida’s baseball club has challenged the Buena Vista club to a game here on the Fourth for a purse.
The Buena Vista boys, owing to prior engagement, can’t come on the Fourth but are anxious to come some other day.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 30, 1922: Celebrating their fifteenth anniversary, the Ladies Auxiliary to the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen and their families enjoyed as all day picnic Wednesday at Hortense Hot Springs.
After a plunge in the pool a delicious fried chicken dinner was served picnic style.
Dancing was enjoyed during the afternoon.
The party returned during the afternoon.
The party returned by way of Buena Vista.
There were sixty-five who attended and a most enjoyable day was spent by all.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 24, 1947: The parking meters did a nice business in pennies, nickels and miscellaneous items during the first three days of operation.
More than $100 was in the box on the city clerk’s desk this morning.
He will take the box to the bank to have the money run trough an automatic counting machine.
More people used the metered spaces Monday and Tuesday than on the first day, and there appears to be a better feeling about the meters, although there are many who still find them objectionable, Some of the meters are not working satisfactorily but they are being adjusted by mechanics.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 27, 1972: Forest Supervisor Robert W. Cermak of the San Isabel National Forest asked the public for their help in keeping the forest clean and quiet this summer.
“Litter and noisy vehicles are the two biggest causes for complaint from forest visitors,” he said.
“Local groups such as Colorado Mountain Club, Pueblo 4-WD and Jeep Club, National Camping and Hiking Association, Boy Scouts and others have helped clean up the forest,” Cermak said, “but it is time the individual user did his part.”
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 26, 1997:
Salida Police Department investigators are looking into an apparent arson to a home in the 800 block of F street. SPD Chief Darwin Hibbs said this arson incident is not the first vandalism-like crime at 802 F St. Some weeks back, a fountain was pushed over and broken on the property, Hibbs said.
But the latest incident, which occurred Wednesday, June 18, is not a simple prank.
The report states the son of the home owners was awakened by a barking dog. After checking outside on the dog, he found something burning on the back porch.
The porch is constructed of wood and is carpeted.
The small fire, which he immediately extinguished, had burned through the carpet and was beginning to burn the wood, the report indicated.
He discovered the burning material was dog feces wrapped in what appeared to be tissue paper.
Hibbs said no suspects have been identified, but investigators continue to seek information.
