The Weekly Mail, June 9, 1883: I desire to give notice to Crist Brooks and H. Mortensen that they are trespassers upon the Grizzly and Tiger lodes in Little Hub gulch, located and properly worked and recorded for two years past by myself; that their location of the Belden is upon my ground.
And I hereby warn all persons not to buy or trade for said Belden lode, and I also warn said Brooks and Mortensen not to work said lode further as it is upon my ground.
-John Kennedy, Salida Colo.
The Salida Mail, June 19, 1923: Three mountain trails are to be built this summer by the Forest Service which will enable Salidans or visitors to reach the summits of some of the most imposing heights in the state.
One trail will lead to the top of Mount Shavano past the Snow Angel.
A second trail will reach to the top of Mount Ouray, making one of the most interesting trips in the Rocky Mountains.
The third trail is now under way and will lead from Breen’s Gulch near Maysville to the top of these mountains to connect with the trail which stretches along the top from Marshall Pass to Monarch Pass.
Ranger Cuenin has five men working on this trail.
The Salida Daily Mail, June 22, 1948: Charles Frein, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Frein, and his sister, Mrs. Leona Westmoreland, escaped serious injury yesterday when the motorcycle on which they were riding overturned on Rainbow Boulevard.
The axle on the vehicle broke suddenly, causing the motorcycle to leave the road and go into a barrow pit overturning several times.
Mrs. Westmoreland was taken to the Rio Grande hospital for treatment of scratches and a sprained wrist. Mr. Frein was uninjured except for slight bruises.
The Mountain Mail, June 21, 1973: Recently transferred to Salida from Hot Sulphur Springs is Willie Travnicek, conservation officer for the Division of Wildlife.
Colorado Department of Natural Resources. Travnicek is an addition to the present staff and brings to three the number of conservation officers who will be working in the immediate Salida area.
A graduate of Colorado State University with a major in the biological sciences.
Travnicek has been with the division since 1970.
He is married and has two youngsters.
Travnicek’s supervising officer, Stan Ogilvie called his addition “a real asset.”
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1998: The Arkansas River claimed its first victim of the rafting season Sunday.
Allen Ogden, 66, of Cheney, Wash., died in a whitewater rafting accident Sunday afternoon. He was in town visiting his son and grandchildren.
Ogden and his family were in a paddle boat, the first of three boats on a commercial rafting trip with The Adventure Co.
The accident occurred in Seidel’s Suckhole rapid in Browns Canyon, about 10 miles north of Salida.
Officials said the boat “dump trucked” in a rapid, spilling the passengers out of the boat.
The guide and all but Ogden made it to shore.
