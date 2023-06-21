140 years ago

The Weekly Mail, June 9, 1883: I desire to give notice to Crist Brooks and H. Mortensen that they are trespassers upon the Grizzly and Tiger lodes in Little Hub gulch, located and properly worked and recorded for two years past by myself; that their location of the Belden is upon my ground. 

