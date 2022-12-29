140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1883: A large proportion of Bonanza’s population, among them C.C. Paxton and sister G. Rowe and Harry Pritchard came down to Salida and can be found at the New York house.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 26, 1922: Cochetopa pass is closed according to a report from Forest Ranger F.L. Trickel, of Saguache.
He reports 18 inches of snow on the level in Pud’s Park, near the pass, and deeper drifts where the wind has had an opportunity to get at the snow.
The road across Cochetopa park is badly drifted, more so than usual.
This condition is unusual, the pass remaining open until about the first of the year and being open at times all winter.
It was not closed at any time last year.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Dec. 27, 1947: Mr. and Mrs. Dean Watters have sold their ranch known as the Veltri place, east of Salida on highway 50, to Clarence Clifton of Ordway.
His son, Clarence Clifton, has purchased the adjoining property of Mr. and Mrs. Porferio E. Rivera.
Mr. and Mrs. Watters will move Monday of next week to the house at 302 E Street, which they purchased of Mrs. Grace Shake.
Mrs. Shake and children plan to visit in the east, after which they will go to Alaska.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 27, 1972: John Coots, Postmaster at Poncha Springs for more than two decades, steps down tomorrow.
Coots, who took office originally under the Truman administration, will turn the reins over to William Kapelke who is presently a clerk in the Salida Post office.
The retiring Postmaster says he has no definite plans for the future but that he and Mrs. Coots “will be in and out of Poncha Springs.”
Coots became Acting Postmaster January 23, 1951 after coming to the Salida area in May of 1950.
His appointment was made permanent on September 30, 1951.
Kapelke’s title will be office in charge.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Dec. 24, 1997: Caring and Sharing director Helen Nachtrieb received an early Christmas present this year, one that will bear gifts to others for years to come.
It came just shy of a week before Christmas.
As Nachtrieb, 81, describes it, last Friday, “a handsome young man walked in the door (of Caring and Sharing headquarters) and gave me what I wanted.”
That handsome young man is Salida Mayor-elect Ralph Taylor, who donated the use of a home he is in the process of purchasing to Caring and Sharing.
The beige brick home is at 340 W. First St., across the street from the Cliff Brice Convenience store.
He plans to lease the house to Nachtrieb “for nothing” for 10 years or so.
Taylor’s offer came in the nick of time, as Caring and Sharing was to be homeless as of noon on Wednesday.
The non-profit organization which provides clothing, food and household items to needy people, had been headquartered for the last 10 years at a building belonging to the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at Fourth and E Streets.
But the church now needs to use the building as a Sunday school, Nachtrieb said.
