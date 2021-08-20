140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 20, 1881: Last Saturday afternoon and evening a crowd of the cow boys from above came to town for a good time. They had it.
In the crowd were Roe Cameron, Billey Taylor, Ernest Christison, Watkins and another man. Some of them got a little too full for their own safety and the comfort of those with whom the came it contact.
They indulged in the game of firing off their revolvers, and also went so far as to hold up a man who with his wife was out walking near the upper bridge.
Just after dark while Cameron, who was looking for Christison, from whom he had been separated, walked into several places with a drawn revolver, swearing he would “shoot the damned son-of-a-bitch” if he could find him.
He went into Heizers butcher shop and discharged his revolver once, and then covered Matt and began snapping the revolver in his face.
While he was engaged in this little amusement deputy sheriff Ryan collared him and with the assistance of other parties carried him off to the calaboose.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Aug. 19, 1921: Slippery Gulch will try to get into the society columns tonight, when the big costume contest will be held. Prizes amounting to $50 have been offered for the best costumes of various kinds and the big contest is on.
Kalamity Jane made a hit on her first night in town. More than twenty men were arrested and fined on a charge of flirting with her.
The show is something different from the ordinary and is making a hit in Salida. The wild life of the pioneer mountain camp is depicted without any of its suggestiveness. The town characters are impersonated by members of the Elks lodge and the makeup is so good that they pass for the real thing.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 20, 1946: Salida schools will open for the fall term on Monday, September 16, instead of Tuesday, September 3, it was announced this morning.
The Board of Education had received requests to make the postponement from State Health authorities.
Teachers will hold their faculty meeting on Saturday, September 14, which will mean that classes can get off to a good start on Monday, September 16.
Revised calendar for the school year will be presented to the board of education for their adoption at the next board meeting by the superintendent but it is likely that the schools will drop from two weeks to one week Christmas vacation and will curtail part of their week of spring vacation and make other slight changes in order to be able to close at the end of May as usual.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Aug. 18, 1971: Four trails in the Salida Forest District are closed to motorized vehicles, according to Ross Mosier, District Forest Ranger.
Those closed to the motorized vehicles include the Kroenke Lake trail above Kroenke Lake, the Browns Pass trail above the parking lot on Denny Creek, the main Range Trail between Middle Cottonwood and North Cottonwood Creeks, and the Horn Fork Trail from junction of Kroenke lake Trail to Bear Lake.
The rainbow Trail is open to motorized vehicles for the entire length the ranger says.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 31, 1996: Salida author Dick Dixon is signing copies of his book, “The D&RG’s Calumet Branch and The Turret Mining Area,” (part of the Trails Among the Columbine series) 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Hylton Lumber Company.
Cost for the hardcover “coffee table” book is $37.
Those who have purchased the book elsewhere are welcome to bring it in for signing. Refreshments are being served, and copies of his other books “Off the Beaten Path” and “Smokestack” are also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.