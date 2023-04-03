140 years ago
The Weekly Mail, April 14, 1883: The snow storm that has been raging in the Monarch and Alpine districts for the past three days and nights is the severest of the season.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, April 3, 1923: Drew Norris had taken out John Matthews of the Snodgrass Food company for a demonstration of Dan Heiste, Jr.’s Oldsmobile.
The demonstration ended at First and B streets, when Tony Fracioli, driving an Oakland, crashed into the Oldsmobile and tore off both wheels, besides inflicting other damage.
The collision occurred Sunday afternoon.
Fracioli was going east on First street and Norris was turning into B.
In the car with Fracioli were a Calcite workman and his wife.
The male passenger confessed in court that he was drunk and paid a fine.
The police saw Fracioli a few minutes after the accident and he was not under the influence of liquor.
A charge of reckless driving has been filed against him and the case will be heard in a day or two.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 27, 1948: Vera Paquette was the youngest contestant in a music contest held in the N.B.C. building in Denver Sunday for people from 16 to 25 years old.
There were eight contestants, including six girls, a baritone and a pianist.
Vera sang “Ich Liebe Dich” (“I Love Thee”) by Greig, an Italian number, “Forza,” and “The Star” by Rogers, accompanied by Mrs. Marguerite Thompson.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 6, 1973: An antique hope chest filled with linens is to go on display in Salida at the Public Service Company display rooms on Monday.
The unusual piece is being given away by the Reformatory Wives organization, according to Mrs. Robert Daniels of Salida.
The chest has been on display at Buena Vista since the project was first announced.
Mrs. C. Winston Tanksley says money raised by the organization will go for the support of the Rangeview Canter for the Handicapped.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 6, 1998: Andreas Field House became a temporary dormitory Thursday evening, providing emergency lodging for six busloads of high school musicians from Markus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.
Conditions on Monarch Pass late Thursday afternoon prohibited the band’s traveling on to Crested Butte, where the 242 band students were scheduled to participate in the Torchlight Parade and Music Festival in Crested Butte.
The stranded band turned to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce for help.
The chamber contacted the school district and Dr. Georgia Grantham, assistant superintendent, arranged for the students to sleep in Andreas Field House, where showers and toilet facilities are available.
A plea was issued over KVHR radio for sleeping bags, blankets and pillows for the students.
“In an emergency situation, the school district tries to provide assistance to any schools or church groups that are stranded,” Grantham said.
