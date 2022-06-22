140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 24, 1882: There is going to be a wedding in town Sunday afternoon.
The parties to the contract are a young lady who told us the other day that she is making her wedding dress and a man who has thirteen children and we don’t know how many wives back east.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, June 20, 1922: Salida will have a Fourth of July celebration.
It will be staged at Riverside Park and everything will be free.
The merchants have contributed close to $1,000 for the program which will consist of horse racing on the street, bucking contests and athletic contests.
A big barbecue will be served in the park.
Invitations have been extended to all the adjoining counties to participate in the event.
A big ball game will be held at Elks Park in the afternoon between the Salida team and one of the best Denver teams. This, of course, will not be free.
Dancing will be held in the evening.
It was decided last week that there would be no celebration here, but hearing that Leadville, Buena Vista and Canon City will hold no celebration, a group of business men organized and decided to have an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration with free admission.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, June 21, 1947: The smelter Bridge across the Arkansas River on Highway 291, was turned into a single file traffic lane yesterday, when a hole appeared in the bridge floor.
The hole was caused by disintegrating concrete in the bridge floor.
The hole is only a few inches in diameter, but there is a faulty spot of about a yard surrounding it.
Parts of the railings on both sides were knocked out by an auto some time ago and a steel cable was stretched along the west side to prevent accidents.
The bridge is owned by the state and repairs will be made by the State Highway Department.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 21, 1972:
A downriver kayak, reported missing by a California boater Sunday, mysteriously reappeared in the FibArk building Tuesday afternoon, according to FibArk director Poncha Howze.
The boat, belonging to Jimmy Evans, 19, of Sylmar, California, was reported to the police as missing from Riverside Park Sunday afternoon following the downriver race.
Believing his kayak to have been stolen, Evans returned to California Monday morning and the Salida Police Department and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the complaint.
Then, sometime Tuesday afternoon, Evans’ boat unexplainably reappeared at FibArk headquarters on lower F street.
Howze, who operates a kayak dealership in the FibArk building was unable to explain the return of the boat.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 23, 1997: It’s been nearly 50 years since folks in Salida had a really good reason to gather at the site of the old railroad depot.
But Sunday, under the heat of the Central Colorado sun, approximately 1,000 people pressed up against a strip on yellow police tape, waiting patiently for what was to be an important moment in Salida’s history.
At 11:30 a.m. Union Pacific’s Engine No. 844 pulled into Salida to the delight of the large crowd.
The steam engine, built in 1944 and since refurbished, is pulling perhaps the last passenger train along the Malta line from Pueblo to Minturn.
The train will arrive at its final destination, Salt Lake City, Utah, sometime Tuesday.
