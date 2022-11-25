140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1882: As we have said on previous occasions, no city in Colorado has finer natural streets than Salida.
F Street extending from the depot bridge to the South Arkansas river, a distance of nearly a mile and a half, can be, and undoubtedly will be, under the supervision of Mr. Stingley, made one of the most beautiful avenues in any city in the world.
Commencing at the Opera house, trees have been set on either side for one mile out and particular pains should be taken to complete the shade at each end by setting trees again in the spring.
Every resident in the city is justly proud of F Street as well as the other grand things of Salida.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, Dec. 1, 1922: The municipal Christmas tree fund is growing all by itself.
Before word had reached the lodges the idea caught on in Salida.
Clarence Reckmeyer came in Wednesday with a check for five dollars. “A splendid idea,” said Mr. Reckmeyer. “It should be a big success.”
Warren Britton of the fire department came in this morning with a five dollar bill. “That’s from the fire boys for the municipal Christmas tree, “ said Mr. Britton. “ Hope it’s coming along all right. “
The Elks met Tuesday night and instead of voting $10 decided to vote $25 with the word that there was more if needed.
Every lodge contributing to the fund will be entitled to a representative, every person contributing is entitled to take part in a meeting which will be held, presumably someday next week, at which all the plans will be made for the tree.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, Nov. 25, 1947: Vern M. Samey, 329 Caldwell St., has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Permanent Citation by secretary of the navy, for meritorious conduct as a member of the Naval Service.
Ramey, whose rating was A.R.M. 1st Class at the time of his discharge Dec. 10, 1946, served two years of his four and one half years service in Europe. He is the son of Mrs. Alice Ramey of Salida. He is now engaged in carpentering.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 22, 1972: With ski conditions poor at Vail, pro racer Vince Ferraro has shifted training sites to Monarch this week.
A Salidan, Ferraro is working out at Monarch in preparation for the season which begins next week.
Ferraro began skiing when he was eight years old, and he started racing at 13 with the Monarch Racing Club.
“My father, Art Ferraro, was the one who got the whole thing going,” he related. “He and Jack Stout started the racing program. They were the pioneers of this area.”
Ferraro went to Western State College and skied for them a few years. After college he lived in Vail.
“Amateur racing was always my goal, but it involve a lot of politics to get into the races,” he said.
“Professional racing came along – I knew I had the ability so I went for it,” Ferraro said.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, Nov. 25, 1997: Salida’s Spartans match up well against Palisade in the state 3A title game, said Manny Wasinger, head football coach at Alamosa High School.
Wasinger’s Mean Moose saw both 3A football championship finalists in the past month.
His Alamosa team, then ranked number one, lost to Salida, 42-31, Nov. 1 in the last game of the regular season.
In the game, the Spartans scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns to win and carve out a three-way share of the Southern League title with Cheyenne Mountain and the Maroons.
