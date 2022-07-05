140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 8, 1882: Frank Baldauf, of this office, who spent the Fourth in Leadville, brings back news of the violent death of two men in the Carbonate camp.
One was killed by the explosion of a canon they were firing off. At the same time another had a leg seriously injured by a piece of the firm.
The other man killed was Tom Bennett.
He was shot by a man named Kent.
It was all on account of a woman as usual.
At the time of the shooting Bennett was running and trying to get away from his antagonist.
It is evident that it was a clear case of murder.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, July 4, 1922: One hunderd and fifty employes walked out of the D.&R.G.W. shops in Salida Saturday morning when the strikers, including machinists, boilermakers, blacksmiths, electricians, carmen, and their helpers and other tradesmen; only one man, a machinist, remained when the employes walked out. The foremen were not called out.
When the men left the shops they were met at the depot by a large crowd of citizens, curious to see how the strikers would act.
There were no demonstrations. The men walked to the proper custodians with their tools and left their positions quietly.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, July 7, 1947: Mount Shavano was celebrating with a sleet storm and zero weather while Salida was holding the Fourth of July celebration.
Horace Frantz, Jr., and his party of twelve, who climbed to the top of the mountain Friday to set off fireworks Friday night, found it necessary to build a bonfire to keep warm.
They formed the letter “S” with red fire and built a bonfire near which they set off the fireworks.
The two fires and the fireworks could be seen from Salida, but the distance was so great that the sky rockets appeared to rise only a few feet.
It was discovered that the red fireworks could be seen best.
The party decided to use bigger fireworks and all red next year.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, June 30, 1972: The “Spirit of Salida,” a sleek green and white Cessna Skylane, cleared the runway at Harriet Alexander Field at 6:30 this morning en route to San Carlos, California.
Piloted by Mrs. Ruth Chapman and Mrs. Joey Mehos, the craft will compete early next month in the famed Powderpuff Derby, a trans-continental air race sponsored by the 99s, a women’s flying organization.
It will mark the first time an entry from Salida has competed in the combination speed and performance contest.
The plane is owned by John Champman and L.G. Osborne. The effort is being sponsored by Best Western Motels of Phoenix and the Salida Inn.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, July 7, 1997: Nearly 170 children kicked off Salida’s Fourth of July celebration Friday morning by catching some holiday dinner.
The Collegiate Peaks Anglers Chapter of Trout Unlimited sponsored its seventh annual free Kids’ Fishing Derby.
All kids 14 and under were invited to Sand Lake, just north of Salida, and were guaranteed to receive lunch and a prize for completing the two-hour fishing extravaganza.
Special awards were given to the youngest angler; the angler who traveled the farthest to participate, the boy and girl who caught the first fish; and to the boy and girl who caught the longest fish.
