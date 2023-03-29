140 years ago
The Mountain Mail, March 31, 1883: That Salida is to have a boom the coming season is an acknowledged fact by our people at home and those that have been watching our young city from a distance.
That the boom will be lasting is just as positive.
Real estate has advanced one hundred percent since the first day of January 1883, both business lots and in the suburbs.
100 years ago
The Salida Mail, March 30, 1923: Passenger trains Nos. 15 and 16 collided at Sample in the Royal Gorge early Thursday morning.
Two stowaways riding the blind baggage were thrown into the river. One was badly cut on the head and the other escaped with a ducking.
The baggage of car No. 15 fell into the river and the engines of both trains were damaged but the passenger cars did not leave the track.
The passengers were transferred and the trains reversed to Pueblo and Salida.
75 years ago
The Salida Daily Mail, March 23, 1948: Fred Mazzulla, former Salidan, who is now practicing law in Denver, arrived in Salida yesterday, accompanied by his wife.
They are visiting his cousin, Romeo Mazzuca and other relatives and friends for a day or two.
Mr. Mazzulla was trying a water lawsuit with former Governor Ralph Carr in Alamosa.
He was employed in the Salida postoffice before he went to law school.
Mr. Mazzulla is gathering data on the early history of Salida, especially during the time that Rudyard Kipling spent here.
He recently discovered a photograph of the big fire that destroyed much of Salida in 1888.
50 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 3, 1973: A proposal to remove the Smeltertown stack was presented to the Chaffee County Commissioners yesterday by John Kettle, representing Columbine Mills.
The company, a subsidiary of Columbine Glass which makes Coors beer bottles, owns the land and the building to which the stack is attached.
Columbine Minerals wants to expand its facilities; the officials would like the stack, which belongs to the county, deeded back to them so they can demolish it and continue operations.
Commissioner Dick Tuttle said that practical reasons point to the destruction of the stack, but for sentimental reasons the public may oppose its removal.
He explained that it is a question of what is more important to county residents, an historical landmark or commercial development.
25 years ago
The Mountain Mail, April 2, 1998: Members of ESA Sorority were out to “get your goat” Wednesday April Fools Day.
Sorority sisters delivered a miniature goat named Jonquil to approximately 25 “lucky” recipients throughout the day.
For a contribution of $10, participants got to send the goat on to a friend (or enemy).
The project was all in good fun, and for a good cause. Proceeds go to ESA’s charitable projects.
Mountain Mail publisher, Merle Baranczyk, was one of the “lucky” businessmen to receive a visit from Jonquil.
Fred Jackson at Salida Medical received Jonquil as a gift from his staff.
Jonquil was on loan from Angel Mountain Miniature Horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.